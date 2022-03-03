WACO — Rebecca Wagner scored 21 points to help Shiner St. Paul pull away late against Edinburg Harvest Christian in a 56-42 win in the TAPPS Class 2A state semifinal.
It’s the first time since 2017 St. Paul has reached the state championship game. They face Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (22-8) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for the championship.
The Lady Cardinals outscored Harvest Christian 20-11 in the fourth quarter after holding a three-point lead at halftime, and five points after three quarters.
Wagner’s 21 set the pace for St. Paul (21-8) with Kate Ehrig adding 13 points and nine rebounds.
Seryna Garza had eight points in Thursday’s win.
Bethesda enters Friday’s championship game after winning playoff games over Lubbock Christ the King, Dallas First Baptist, Lubbock Kingdom Prep and Weatherford Christian.
TAPPS 2A Girls Semifinal
Shiner St. Paul 56, Edinburg Harvest Christian 42
Points: (SP) Juli Davis 6, Emily Pilat 4, Kate Ehrig 13, Seryna Garza 9, Rebecca Wagner 21, Taylor Wauson 1; (HC) Haylee Vasquez 4, Riley McClaugherty 16, Ashley Gonzales 11, Jessica Munoz 4, Samantha Munoz 7.
Halftime: St. Paul 28-25. 3-Pointers: (SP) None; (HC) McClaugherty 2, Gonzales. Records: St. Paul 21-8; Harvest Christian 31-7.
