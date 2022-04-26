The Shiner St. Paul girls golf team won the team title while the Cardinals and Hallettsville Sacred Heart boys and girls teams each qualified for state at the TAPPS 2A District 2 tournament at Riverside Golf Course on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals shot a team score of 412 to beat Bryan Allen Academy by 25 strokes.
Hannah Timmons won the individual title, as well, shooting a 16-over 88 to beat Marble Falls Faith Academy’s Libby Ross by a single shot.
Also competing for St. Paul was Courtney Tuch, Kate Ehrig, Anna Reeves and Grace Pilat.
Sacred Heart shot 502 to finish third and qualify for state on the girls side.
Bailey Haas had the lowest score for the Indianettes at 119.
Competing for Sacred Heart was Lilly Machicek, Allie Bludau, Bailey Haas and Anneliese Noska.
The Indians finished second in the boys tournament with a team score of 369.
James Cesarz shot an 88 for Sacred Heart’s lowest score to finish fifth.
Also competing for the Indians was Michael Koeth, Myle Machicek, Klayton Chance and William Harper.
St. Paul finished third behind a team score of 377 to qualify for state.
Trent Brown led the way for the Cardinals with a 10-over 82 to finish third.
Competing for the Cardinals was Carson McNabb, Jackson Seibert and Ashton Rath.
The state tournament will be held May 2-3 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.
