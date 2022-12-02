Shiner St. Paul heads to Waco on Saturday in search of its fifth straight TAPPS Division IV state championship.
The Cardinals (8-4) face Lubbock Christian at noon at Robinson Rocket Stadium.
St. Paul is coming off a 37-21 semifinal victory over Muenster Sacred Heart.
St. Paul dropped an earlier meeting to Sacred Heart at The Star in Frisco.
But the Cardinals are a more experienced team at this point. They played a difficult non-district schedule that them to develop young talent after graduating multiple starters.
“We did graduate a lot of good players,” said St. Paul head coach Jake Wachsmuth. "We played a lot of good teams early on. Flatonia, Geneva Boerne, Holy Cross, and Muenster Sacred Heart were very good non-district teams we played. If we were an experienced team, we may have been able to navigate that a little better."
Despite coming up short in each of those games, Wachsmuth credits the players for staying focused on their longterm goal of returning to the state championship game.
“I give credit to the kids," he said. "We had some injuries and some disappointments and our kids just kept battling. We didn’t go into district with a winning record but i thought we were very well prepared as far as the types of teams we had played.
"I just think our kids did a really good job of not getting discouraged, not getting concerned about where we were, they just kept working on where we wanted to be."
The competition St. Paul faced early in the year helped the team to find its rhythm as it entered district play.
“I think the way we started we were trying to find ourselves,” Wachsmuth said. "We needed to find out who needs to be playing where. It may be a little easier to do that when the competition isn’t as tough in the beginning, but I think in the long run that helped us because we didn’t get a false sense of who we were."
Lubbock Christian cruised into the final with a 65-0 semifinal win over Bryan Brazos Christian.
The two teams shared a mutual opponent in Muenster Sacred Heart. Lubbock Christian defeated 34-28 earlier this season.
“They are a really good football team," Wachsmuth said. "They work around their quarterback and they are a spread team. They are explosive of offense and their quarterback runs the ball a lot. Their kids play with a lot of intensity and enthusiasm. Defensively, they have not given up points in the playoffs."
St. Paul is used to playing in high-stakes games and know the formula for success, which means taking care of the ball and limiting mistakes.
The Cardinals would love to bring home a fifth consecutive state title, but Wachsmuth wants their attention to be on the task at hand.
“We don’t focus on that,” he said. "I tell the kids every year that you pay full price. You don’t get any benefit from the year before. With this team, we are going for our first state championship. It may matter for some other people, but for our team, we are just focused on winning this year."