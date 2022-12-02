Shiner St. Paul is heading to Waco Saturday in defense of their 2021 TAPPS Division IV State Championship, squaring off against Lubbock Christian.
St. Paul (8-4) is coming off a 37-21 semi-final victory over Muenster Sacred Heart.
While St. Paul dropped an earlier meeting versus Sacred Heart, the Cardinals are a more experienced team at this point. Playing a tough non-district schedule allowed St. Paul to develop its young talent as they graduated multiple starters last spring.
“We did graduate a lot of good players,” said head coach Jake Wachsmuth. "We played a lot of good teams early on. Flatonia, Geneva Boerne, Holy Cross, and Muenster Sacred Heart were very good non-district teams we played. If we were an experienced team we may have been able to navigate that a little better."
Despite coming up short in each of those games, Wachsmuth credits the players for staying focused on their long term goal of returning to the state championship game.
“I give credit to the kids," he said. "We had some injuries and some disappointments and our kids just kept battling. We didn’t go into district with a winning record but i thought we were very well prepared as far as the types of teams we had played. I just think our kids did a really good job of not getting discouraged, not getting concerned about where we were, they just kept working on where we wanted to be."
This year’s St. Paul team was able to find their rhythm and build upon success upon the difficult non-district schedule.
“I think the way we started we were trying to find ourselves,” said Wachsmuth. "We needed to find out who needs to be playing where. It may be a little easier to do that when the competition isn’t as tough in the beginning, but I think in the long run that helped us because we didn’t get a false sense of who we were."
Lubbock Christian comes into the game with an 11-1 record. The two teams shared a mutual opponent in Muenster Sacred Heart in which Lubbock Christian defeated 34-28 earlier this season.
“They are a really good football team," Wachsmuth said. "They work around their quarterback and they are a spread team. They are explosive of offense and their quarterback runs the ball a lot. Their kids play with a lot of intensity and enthusiasm. Defensively, they have not given up points in the playoffs."
St. Paul knew whoever they would play in state would be a very good team. Wachsmuth expects his team to play well and take care of the ball as they are accustomed to doing.
While St. Paul is going for its fifth straight state championship, Wachsmuth and the Cardinals are trying to focus on this year.
“We don’t focus on that,” he said. "I tell the kids every year that you pay full price. You don’t get any benefit from the year before. With this team we are going for our first state championship. It may matter for some other people, but for our team we are just focused on winning this year."