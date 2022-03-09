LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Texas Lutheran sophomore Weston Geiger opened the 2022 outdoor season with a record-setting performance in the javelin throw to earn Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Field Athlete of the Week honors,
Geiger, a Shiner St. Paul graduate, set a school record in the javelin with a toss of 57.04m (187-2) on his final effort — good for a third-place finish and first amongst Division-III throwers by over 25 feet at the Trinity Invitational in San Antonio.
He also posted personal bests in the discus (39.14m) and hammer throw (40.62m). Geiger’s mark in the javelina throw ranks him second in Division III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.