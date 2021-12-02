SHINER — Shiner St. Paul heads to Waco looking to win its fourth straight state title in Friday’s TAPPS Division IV state championship game against Muenster Sacred Heart.
The Cardinals and Tigers play at 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
A win for St. Paul would be the Cardinals’ sixth state title in seven seasons.
St. Paul (9-1) running backs Zak Johnson and Noah Boedeker have carried the offense behind the success of the Cardinals’ offensive line, rushing for 2,042 and 1,067 yards respectively and 46 total touchdowns.
Like St. Paul, Muenster Sacred Heart (9-4) will turn to their running game for success.
“They line up in a spread offense, but they are primarily a run team,” said St. Paul coach Jake Wachsmuth. “Even though they are in the spread, they are going to run the ball 80% of the time.”
St. Paul defeated district rival Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42-15 in the semifinals.
Sacred Heart features talent at the tailback and quarterback positions.
“Counter is definitely their favorite play, whether it’s to the quarterback or to the running back,” said Wachsmuth. “They have a good tailback and a good quarterback. Their kids get after it really well. They aren’t very big, but the tailback and quarterback are very fast.”
Sacred Heart has shown to be a 4-3 defense on film, but to stop St. Paul they will need to control the line of scrimmage, either by adjusting their front, or using an extra defender to attack the St. Paul offensive front.
St. Paul uses multiple formations based on a power set in order to pick up small chunks of yards at a time, both moving the chains and controlling the clock.
“Offensively, we need to continue to make positive plays. We don’t have to have big plays, though we need to not turn the ball over,” Wachsmuth said. “Defensively we need to lock in on their tailback and quarterback, they have other players, but those two guys, we need to stop them first.”
