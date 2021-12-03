WACO — For the fourth consecutive season, Shiner St. Paul is the TAPPS Division IV state champion.
The Cardinals dominated all three phases of the game and cruised to a 36-8 victory over Muenster Sacred Heart Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
As is the norm for the Cardinals (10-1), the offensive line opened multiple gaps for their two feature backs, seniors Zak Johnson and Noah Boedeker.
The Cardinals’ methodical, chain moving, ball controlling offense opened the game with a six minute drive, scoring on a Johnson 4-yard run.
“Winning a championship is pretty special. It’s not something everyone gets to achieve. I’m just really glad, and I hope for the future classes to keep it going,” Johnson said. “I thought we played our hardest. We practiced hard all week and kept our focus."
Not to be outdone, the Cardinals defense caused havoc all evening, limiting Sacred Heart to a 52 yards on the ground.
The defensive front, along with blitzing Cardinals linebackers, not only stifled the Sacred Heart running game, but they sacked quarterback Ryan Swirczynski three times. The lone score for Sacred Heart came with 39 seconds remaining in the game, as St. Paul was rotating all of its players.
Johnson scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 4 and 35-yards. He finished the evening rushing for 200 yards and four touchdowns.
St. Paul had a comfortable 22-0 halftime lead.
Following a turnover on downs to begin the second half for Sacred Heart, the Cardinals offense again put together a long time consuming drive, capped with Boedeker's 3-yard rushing touchdown.
Boedeker contributed 91 yards on 13 carries with a score.
Johnson ended the scoring for St. Paul midway through the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run.
St. Paul limited its penalties and did not turn the ball over. Quarterback Jacob Wachsmuth went 1 for 3 for 36 yards.
“It gets harder to win. It doesn’t get easier," said St. Paul coach Jake Wachsmuth. "Every year is a new year. The stuff we did the year before no longer mattered. What matters is what we did this year. Traditions are nice, but it gets tough. I am proud of these kids."
Jake Wachsmuth has nine seniors to replace next season.
“When this senior class were freshmen, we struggled to begin the year," Jake Wachsmuth said. "We really struggled and they did not give up. Boedeker had an injury last year and did not give up. You hope that the kids learn more from football than just the trophies. You hope that they learn how to persevere. I think our seniors did that."
