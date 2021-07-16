For the fifth straight year, Shiner St. Paul has been awarded the TAPPS Class 2A Henderson Cup.
St. Paul won state championships in football, girls cross country and girls track & field, and were state runner-ups in girls basketball and boys track & field.
St. Paul finished the 2020-21 year with 78 points, ahead of runner up Lubbock All Saints Episcopal's 74.
"I think it's a great tribute to our kids and obviously the coaches, teachers, administration and the school," said St. Paul athletic director Jake Wachsmuth. "The kids are the ones that perform and accomplish the things that make the award possible. We had a great year in athletics, we scored some points in academics, it is a multi-faceted award."
The Henderson Cup champion is determined by the points each school earns in the TAPPS championships — both in athletics and fine arts — held throughout the school year.
St. Paul scored points in every sport except soccer, wrestling and swimming.
The Cardinals were area finalists in boys basketball and volleyball, and regional finalists in baseball and softball.
"I think it says quite a bit but it also says the kids continue to want to work for it," Wachsmuth said. "Sometimes you have success and it brings complacency and our kids continue to do the things necessary to be successful. That's not always the case. It's definitely something we've been able to accomplish for a period of time. I would argue that gets harder as you go cause it's not new anymore and our kids continue to work hard."
Hallettsville Sacred Heart placed third, and Victoria Faith Academy placed 24th in TAPPS 2A.
Victoria St. Joseph placed 17th in TAPPS Class 5A.
Other winners were Antonian Prep in TAPPS 6A, Tyler Grace Community in TAPPS 5A, Cypress Christian School in TAPPS 4A, Tomball Rosehill Christian in TAPPS 3A and San Angelo Cornerstone in TAPPS 1A.
