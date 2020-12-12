HEWITT — The Shiner St. Paul Cardinals reached the top of the mountain once again.
St. Paul head coach Jake Wachsmuth and his players committed to a three-peat late last year and, through the COVID-19 pandemic and everything else this season could throw at them, the Cardinals made it happen.
St. Paul forced six turnovers and clicked on offense all afternoon on the way to a 63-13 victory over Bishop Reicher in Saturday afternoon’s TAPPS Division IV State Championship Game at Hewitt Midway’s Panther Stadium.
“I talked to the (current) seniors last year about (how) we just won a state championship. It’s one at a time, but I told them, ‘You guys have a chance to do something pretty special,’” Wachsmuth said. “They led this team because they wanted to do something like that.”
Junior running back Zak Johnson carried 33 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns and senior quarterback Kai Giese added two passing touchdowns and one rushing score.
That’s how the Cardinals (9-1) put up the points to claim their fifth state championship in the last six years.
“The last two weeks our kids have played unbelievable,” Wachsmuth said. “I didn’t expect last week to start off like we did and I certainly didn’t expect to be in this situation at the end of this game. You just try to win the game.”
Reicher (5-5) returned to the state final round for the first time since 2009. The Cougars have won nine state championships in school history, but this was their first appearance under second-year head coach Tyler Holcomb.
Cougars running back Eli Cummings rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, but Reicher’s offense could not keep up with the Cardinals.
St. Paul’s offense found its rhythm from the very beginning and combined that with defensive takeaways to produce a lopsided 42-6 halftime lead.
Giese rolled out to his left on his team’s third offensive play of the contest and dashed 57 yards for a touchdown that gave the Cardinals the initial 6-0 lead.
“He’s just a good athlete,” Wachsmuth said. “We were trying to hit a pass. He felt pressure and he scrambled. He’s made those plays for us. You like to have kids that can do things when plays break down.”
Three plays later, St. Paul defensive back Gerard Nunez got the ball back when he intercepted a pass by Reicher quarterback Jake Boozer.
Nunez’s pick set up the Cardinals with the ball at their own 40 and resulted in Johnson’s 18-yard touchdown run.
Reicher’s next drive produced similar results as Caden Malinovsky intercepted a Boozer pass to stop Reicher at the St. Paul 21.
The Cardinals offense responded with an eight-play, 72-yard march that ended with Giese’s touchdown pass to Austin Davis on fourth-and-seven.
The touchdown pass put St. Paul in front 20-0 four seconds into the second quarter.
“That’s what running does,” Wachsmuth said. “A lot of people don’t do it as much, but it can open up big plays passing.”
Things went from bad to worse for Reicher.
The Cougars fumbled within the first two plays of consecutive possessions and St. Paul recovered deep in Reicher territory on both occasions.
Johnson responded with two more touchdowns, boosting the Cardinals lead to 35-0.
Reicher finally got on the board with Cummings’ 11-yard touchdown run with 6:41 left in the first half.
But St. Paul responded with a plodding, time-consuming drive that Giese capped off with his three-yard touchdown pass to Nunez to put the Cardinals in front 42-6 at the break.
Cummings added a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut St. Paul’s lead to 42-13, but that’s as close as the Cougars would get.
As the closing seconds ticked off the clock, the Cardinals players doused Wachsmuth with a cold ice-bucket shower and the celebration began.
