Shiner (15-2, 3-0) scored on eight of Ganado’s (9-10, 1-2) 10 turnovers in the third quarter and used a 9-0 run to create space against the Maidens.
“We have a lot to build off of with this team,” said sophomore guard Callie Sevcik. “Every single one of us plays a huge role in contributing to this team and the points on the board. I definitely think the one thing we all have in common is the lion mentality we come in with that we’re gonna win this game, no matter what it takes.”
Sevcik opened the scoring at the 4:35 mark in the fourth quarter by converting a turnover into a layup, but the Lady Comanches and Maidens combined to miss on their first nine field goal attempts in the game.
“When I feel like we come out a little slow, it definitely makes me kind of mad at myself because I feel I can do more for them out there,” said junior forward Rylee Vancura.
Vancura and fellow forward Morgan Lenehan combined to score 25 points, with Lenehan scoring a game-high 15. In total, forwards contributed 29 points and 20 rebounds for the Lady Comanches.
“(Vancura) is probably the most athletic big girl that I’ve seen,” said Shiner head coach Ray Neal. “Sometimes you have big girls who challenge at the rim a little bit. Then, you have girls like her that can move, and they’re quick and strong and she can jump. She just has to get a little bit more comfortable in the paint, square up to the basket a little bit better.”
Shiner led by five points at the break despite Ganado committing 13 turnovers and shooting 4 of 18 from the floor in the first half.
“The third quarter was the killer for us,” said Ganado head coach Brock Larson. “They pressured the ball very well. They’re a good defensive team and we turned it over too much. That led to a big, big third quarter.”
Sevcik made three of her four field goal attempts in the first half.
The Lady Comanches shot 9 of 20 from the field without a shot from behind the 3-point line in the first 16 minutes. Overall, Shiner finished 20 of 47 shooting, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and had eight different players score.
“Overall, we are a very, very good basketball team,” Vancura said. “We work our tails off down there (at the post). It shows. We work hard day in and day out during practice.”
District 28-2A
Shiner 51, Ganado 33
Points: (S) Haley Patek 5, Callie Sevcik 12, Rylee Vancura 10, Morgan Lenehan 15; (G) Macy Kolacny 12, Braelynn Ullman 8, Zoey Ybarra 6, Ja’Lai Foster.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.