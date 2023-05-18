ALTAIR — The final score didn’t paint a clear picture of what took place when District 29-2A rivals Shiner and Weimar squared off in Game 1 of their best-of-three regional quarterfinal series.
For six innings, Shiner pitcher Ryan Peterson and Weimar starter Camden Morrison posted zeroes on the scoreboard.
But Shiner broke through for seven runs in the top of the seventh to capture a 7-0 win Thursday night at the Rice Consolidated field.
The Comanches improved to 26-4 and will attempt to wrap up the series when the teams return to Rice Consolidated field for Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday. If the Wildcats (14-16) win, Game 3 will follow Game 2.
“We definitely expected every bit of that,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “They’re a good baseball team and they’re playing really well right now. Their pitcher did an outstanding job on the mound of keeping us off balance. The kids stayed the course and trusted themselves. They didn’t panic and found a way to get it done at the end.”
Morrison, a sophomore, relied on his sweeping curveball to limit Shiner to one hit — a single by Carson Schuette with two outs in the sixth inning.
“That’s what his job is,” said Weimar head coach Colton Maiorka. “He’s a soft-tossing lefty and he’s strong. He needs to get swinging barrels. He needs to get ground balls and we need to play defense behind him and that’s exactly what he did. I’m proud of how he performed tonight.”
Weimar missed a chance to take the lead in the third inning when Hudson Ervin singled to right field with one out and Logan Kainer, who was on second base, rounded third but retreated back to the bag.
Peterson, who had 15 strikeouts, went on to strike out the next two hitters.
“As a coach, you never know if they’re going to cut that ball,” Maiorka said. “When I saw them warming up, that right fielder had a good arm and we’ve been thrown out on plays like that. I shouldn’t have played conservative but I did.”
The Wildcats also had a runner thrown out at the plate trying to score from second on an error on a sacrifice bunt.
Weimar had runners on base in every inning, but could never get the key hit off of Peterson.
“They came out swinging,” Peterson said. “They did a great job of putting the bat on the ball and keeping it simple. I’m glad I got us out of those situations.”
Shiner’s seventh-inning rally started when Landyn Pohler reached on a Weimar throwing error that allowed him to go to second base.
“You can’t make errors against a good team, especially that team over there,” Maiorka said. “We played a good six innings of baseball and Saturday we’ve got to play seven.”
The Comanches bunted three straight times for base hits, including Cale Show’s bunt single that scored Pohler.
“That’s something we talk about all the time,” Boedeker said. “We practice it. In games like this when you get to this time of the year, you have to be able to do those things. Our guys executed really well and it paid off for us.”
Peterson and Pohler each added two-run singles to break the game open.
“We’ve just got to keep it simple,” Peterson said. “We can’t think too hard or try too hard. We just have to put the bat on the ball and keep it simple.”
Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal
Game 1
Shiner 7, Weimar 0
Shiner 000 000 7 — 7 7 1
Weimar 000 000 0 — 0 6 2
W: Ryan Peterson. L: Camden Morrison. Highlights: (S) Peterson 7 IP, 6 H, 15 K, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Caleb Lehnert 1-for-3, R; Cale Shows 1-for-2, R, RBI; Landyn Pohler 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs. (W) Brady Henke 2-for-3; Wyatt Lacina 1-for-3; Clayton Zinnante 1-for-3, 2B; Derek Rees 1-for-2, SB. Records: Shiner 26-4; Weimar 14-16.