Keenan Hailey had no qualms about playing varsity baseball as a freshman.
Hailey has played baseball for most of his life and had faith in his Shiner teammates.
“It wasn’t that difficult,” Hailey said. “I came out here and I’ve always played baseball, and I always loved it. I played a lot of select and I’ve seen a lot of pitching so I just came out and played the game I love.”
Hailey had four hits and drove in two runs to help the Comanches capture an 8-3 win over Kenedy in Game 2 of their best-of-three Class 2A regional semifinal series Thursday at Riverside Stadium.
The Comanches swept the series and improved to 31-0 while moving into the regional final for the second consecutive season.
Shiner will play the winner of Saturday night’s Mumford-Refugio one-game playoff in the regional final.
“We got some runs early,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “They got the big swing of the bat to put them right back in the game. Give our kids credit. They didn’t panic and scratched some more runs the next inning and it’s a compliment to the whole group.”
Hailey brought home Shiner’s first two runs with with singles in the first and second inning.
“They threw a lot of strikes and I just told myself, ‘I’m coming into the batter’s box and hit every strike I get,’” Hailey said. “I came out 4-for-4 so it came out pretty good.”
The Comanches had 11 hits and scored in four innings. Ryan Peterson and Carson Schuette each added two hits for Shiner.
“It’s been that way throughout the year,” Boedeker said. “That’s what I told them. It’s going to be different guys in different times and whenever you get your opportunity go up there and seize it. Keenan did a really good job with the bat today and got some big hits and some RBIs with it.”
The offensive support was enough for Drew Wenske, who pitched a complete game, striking out 10 and yielding only three hits and one walk.
“He competed his tail off today,” Boedeker said of Wenske. “It was tough conditions. It was hot out there for him. He didn’t have his best stuff. He struggled a little with his fastball, but his curveball was excellent today so he went to that and really kept them off balance. A great credit to him for his bulldog approach today.”
Kam Miller accounted for Kenedy’s offense, hitting a three-run home run over the left-field fence that pulled the Lions (25-5) within 4-3 in the third inning.
“Kam has been that guy for us all year,” said Kenedy coach Gualberto Gonzalez. “He’s kind of the one when he gets going the team gets going. I can’t say enough about that young man. I’m really going to miss him. He’s one heck of a ballplayer and there’s no doubt in my mind that we’re going to miss him next year.”
Daniel Pena followed Miller’s home run with a double and Nando Vargas was hit by a pitch. But Wenske struck out the next two batters and did not allow a hit the rest of the game.
“You just have to keep fighting out there,” Wenske said. “I really relied on my curveball today. It was really working for me. I was just trying to get ahead early in the count and make them do what I want to do and that’s about it.”
The Lions were making their first regional semifinal appearance since 2014.
“They fought and gave it all they had,” Gonzalez said. “I’m very proud of them. I told them they had nothing to be ashamed of and to keep their heads up. What they did this year was very special. They’re going to remember it for a very long time. They brought this community together — a small town in South Texas — and it was a great thing to see.”
The Comanches are one step away from returning to the state tournament for a second straight season.
“I have faith in my team,” Wenske said, “We want to do it again.”
Class 2A Regional Semifinal
Shiner 8, Kenedy 3
Shiner 310 022 0 — 8 11 2
Kenedy 003 000 0 — 3 3 1
W: Drew Wenske. L: Bryan Leal. Highlights: (S) Wenske 7 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K, 1-for-4, 2B, R; Keenan Hailey 4-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Peterson 2-for-3, 3 R, SB; Carson Schuette 2-for-4, 2 RBIs. (K) Kam Miller 1-for-3, 3-run HR; L.J. Barrientez 1-for-3, R. Records: Shiner 31-0; Kenedy 25-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.