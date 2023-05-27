LA GRANGE — Drew Wenske knew when he took the mound for the bottom of the seventh inning that Shiner was three outs away from advancing to the Class 2A regional final for the third straight year.
But Wenske also had another thought on his mind — he had not allowed a hit through six innings.
“It was in the back of my mind for sure,” Wenske said.
Wenske lost the no-hitter when Damien Castorena reached on an infield hit, but the Comanches went on to a 9-2 Game 2 win Saturday at Leopard Field.
“I was a little upset,” Wenske said of missing out on a no-hitter. “But it happens.”
Shiner swept the two-game regional semifinal series and improved to 29-4 on the season.
The Comanches will play the winner of the Kenedy-Johnson City series for a chance to advance to the state tournament.
“Drew’s definitely a competitor,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “He showed it today because it was not a good day to pitch. It was hot, you have a good hitting team you’re throwing against and he continued to pound the strike zone and definitely had that bulldog mentality.”
Wenske had allowed only three baserunners heading into the seventh. He walked two batters and one reached on an error.
“I was really throwing my fastball for strikes and hitting the corners,” said Wenske, who has signed with Texas-Permian Basin. “I was getting my curveball and slider across the plate too.”
Shiner gave Wenske an early lead by scoring two runs in the first inning and three in the second.
The Comanches had nine hits and scored single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
“That definitely helped,” Boedeker said. “We knew that was going to be key going into this game being visitors and facing a good pitcher. If we could just get some runs across early, we knew the hitting part would be contagious with the rest of our guys.”
Caleb Lehnert had three hits and scored three runs for Shiner, and Carson Schuette added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
“Our offense was outstanding,” Lehnert said. “I just try getting on base. That is my main goal. I just try to get the ball in play and try to beat it out.
After losing 4-0 in Game 1, the Mustangs (29-5-1) scored its only runs in the series in the seventh on a two-run double by Braxton Zeig.
“He (Wenske) hit some spots,” said Mumford head coach Aaron Thomas. “He mixed it up really, really tough. That low, outside part of the plate. He’s got a little bit of tail on that fastball and it looks like it’s going to be outside by two or three inches and it just catches the lower outside half.”
The runs by Mumford broke a scoreless streak of 35-plus innings for Shiner pitchers in the playoffs.
“We haven’t seen anything like that all year,” Thomas said of Game 1 starter Ryan Peterson and Wenske. “Those are probably the two best pitchers we’ve faced. It makes it tough when you command the zone, and mix your patches up. Lots of ground balls to second base and that’s the result of putting the ball where you want to throw it.”
Wenske hit his 110-pitch limit when he issued his fourth walk with two outs in the seventh. But Schuette came in relief to record the final out.
“I keep talking about our pitching and our defense,” Boedeker said. “You’ve got to do those things. You can’t give good teams extra outs. We were fortunate to be able to do that for the most part in these two games against a good Mumford team.”
Class 2A Regional Semifinal
Game 2
Shiner 9, Mumford 2
Shiner 230 111 1 — 9 9 1
Mumford 000 000 2 — 2 2 4
W: Drew Wenske. L: Chris Castilleja. Highlights: (S) Wenske 6.2 2 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 K; Caleb Lehnert 3-for-4, 3 R; Carson Schuette 2-for-2, 2B, R, 2 RBIs. (M) Braxton Zeig 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBIs. Records: Shiner 29-4; Mumford 29-5-1.