Shiner beat Mumford 3-2 to sweep the best-of-three series and advance to next week's state tournament.
Teammates surround Drew Wenske after the senior pitched 6 1/3 innings against Mumford Thursday night in La Grange.
HOWARD ESSE
Shiner's Bryce Filip scores Shiner's third run in the top of the seventh inning in La Grange.
HOWARD ESSE
Shiner's Drew Wenske comes off of the field after pitching 6 1/3 innings against Mumford to win the ball game in La Grange Wednesday night.
HOWARD ESSE
The Shiner coaching staff gathered to celebrate their entry to the state tournament in Round Rock next week by defeating Mumford 4-3 in La Grange Thursday night.
HOWARD ESSE
Shiner players celebrate their entry into the state championship round in Round Rock next week after their 4-3 victory over Mumford Thursday night in La Grange.
HOWARD ESSE
Shiner freshman Keenan Hailey will make his first trip as a Comanche to state by way of their 4-3 victory over Mumford in La Grange Thursday night.
HOWARD ESSE
Shortstop Ryan Peterson of Shiner scored their second run against Mumford Thursday night in La Grange.
Shiner's Ryan Peterson advanced to second in the top of the third on a Mumford throwing error. He would later score against Mumford.
Shiner first baseman AJ Patek records a put out in the bottom of the fifth inning in La Grange Thursday night.
Shiner’s AJ Patek took batting practice, hitting tennis balls prior to their matchup against Mumford in La Grange Thursday night.
Shiner's Hunter Knight made contact with a pitched ball from Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker prior to their rematch with Mumford in La Grange Thursday night.
Shiner's Drew Wenske was running the bases in the top of the first inning.
Shiner's Drew Wenske began the game for the Comanches trying to close out Mumford for the regional championship in La Grange Thursday evening.
Mumford's JaCoryan Seymore was safe, stealing third base in the bottom of the first, while Shiner's Bryce Filip received the ball on the play. Seymore would score the Mustangs’ first run of the game.
“I’m really proud of Carson being able to come in there in a pressure situation and do what he did,” Boedeker said. “For a young player like that, he really stepped up big.”
Schuette yielded a hit and walked a batter before getting the third out on a strikeout in Shiner’s 3-2 Game 2 win over Mumford on Thursday night at the La Grange High School Field.
“Not much goes through my mind when I’m on the mound,” Schuette said. “I just like go out there and throw strikes and hit my spots.”
The Comanches improved to 33-0 and will make their sixth state tournament appearance in a semifinal game Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
“It means a lot,” Wenske said. “We’ve been working for this all year. Since last year when we lost, we knew right then we wanted to go back.”
As was the case in Shiner’s 1-0 Game 1 win, the contest was tight to the end. The teams traded the lead once and were tied twice, including from the fourth to the seventh inning.
“It was everything we expected out of Mumford in this series with them,” Boedeker said. “After last night’s game, we knew they were going to come with some fight today. I was proud of our kids the way they battled and found a way to win.”
Mumford (20-9) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Corey Seymore singled, barely beat the tag at third base on a ground out, and scored on a passed ball.
The Comanches tied the game in the second when Bryce Filip walked, went to third on a double by Schuette, and scored on a ground out by Jace Moeller.
Shiner gained the lead in the third when Ryan Peterson reached on an infield single, stole second and went to third on an errant throw before scoring on a sacrifice fly by A.J. Patek.
Mumford tied the game in the fourth when Chris Castilleja and Michael Kaatz, who each singled, worked a double steal of home and second base.
“I’ve had these kids in junior high in baseball since they were in sixth grade,” said Mumford coach Aaron Thomas. “The seven years I’ve been with these guys — I’ve only been in Mumford for eight — so it’s been a fantastic group of kids who have worked their tails off to get where they’re at and give us a chance to beat a very talented, very skilled, and very well coached team.”
Wenske yielded eight hits and two walks, but struck out seven and the Comanches played errorless defense behind him.
“I was just going out there and throwing strikes,” Wenske said. “My defense really did a great job. They made no errors. They did great. I couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”
“That’s what we get from Drew,” Boedeker added. “He’s been that way all year. He’s a competitor. He works his tail off and I’m proud of his effort tonight.”
Shiner scored the winning run in the seventh inning without a hit. Bryce Filip led off and was hit by a pitch.
Filip went to second base on an errant pickoff throw. He took third on a wild pitch and continued home when the throw was wild for Mumford’s fourth error.
“They had two unearned runs,” Thomas said. “It was uncharacteristic. We hadn’t made many errors the whole playoffs. Eventually, it’s going to catch up to you. You never expect it, but this is the way it is.”
Shiner did what it has done the entire season and will get another shot at its fifth state title.
“I’m really proud of these kids for giving themselves a chance to get there,” Boedeker said. “They played good baseball all year. We need to continue to do that for one more week.”
