JOURDANTON — Shiner waited 17 years to get back to the state tournament.
The Comanches weren’t about to let some bad weather deter their opportunity.
“Once the rain finally passed through and it stopped and we got pregame in, we were really confident and hyped up and ready to play,” said shortstop Connor Winkenwerder. .
Shiner scored six runs in the top of the first inning and went on to a 14-3 win over Sabinal in a Class 2A regional final Game 2 that ended after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule on Thursday evening at the JISD Sports Complex.
The Comanches improved to 33-4 after sweeping the best-of-three game series, and advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2004.
“It’s been a long time,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker, who coached the 2004 state championship team. “I told the kids this stuff doesn’t happen very often, but we still have some work to do.”
Bryce Filip awaits to take the mound in game 2 of the Regional Championship in Jourdanton.
Howard Esse | Special to the Advocate
Shiner scored four runs in the sixth inning Wednesday night to take a 5-1 win over the Yellow Jackets (22-10) in Game 1.
But after a 30-minute rain delay, the Comanches scored six runs on four hits in the top of the first inning of Game 2.
“I give our kids a lot of credit for handling it well,” Boedeker said. “We explained to them that this could be a possibility of not knowing when we’re going to get to play and delays. They did a really good job of getting on the bus even when it was pouring rain and not knowing what to expect when we got there.
“When we got here, it was still raining. But they kept their focus and once we got the OK to play, their mind set was right and they took care of business today.”
Sabinal starter Derek Smith walked the first four batters to force in a run, and Shiner added a two-run single by Ty Winkenwerder, an RBI single by Bryce Filip, and a two-run single by Connor Winkenwerder.
“That was very big,” Connor Winkenwerder said. “We had a lot of momentum and a lot of energy. We were just stuck up in the bus for a long time and in the dugout. We finally just got out there and we got on them really quick and that helped us out to get the momentum.”
Shiner kept adding runs, putting up crooked numbers in the second, third and fourth innings.
“We knew we didn’t want to go through that whole thing again so we came out on a mission today,” said third baseman Jared Shimek, who finished the game on the mound. “We wanted to jump on them early and I think we did a good job of that.”
Shimek, Ty Winkenwerder and Connor Winkenwerder each had two of the Comanches’ 11 hits.
“I was really proud of the way they came out swinging the bat today,” Boedeker said. “They knew we were going to have to hit the ball well. We didn’t hit it very well yesterday and they were bound and determined to change that today.”
Shiner will play a state semifinal game at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The championship game is scheduled for noon Thursday, June 10.
“It’s been a while,” Connor Winkenwerder said. “That would be something if we won football, track and baseball in the same year.”
Class 2A Regional Final
Game 2
Shiner 14, Sabinal 3
Shiner 622 40 — 14 11 3
Sabinal 012 00 — 3 5 4
W: Jared Shimek. L: Derek Smith. Highlights: (SHNR) Connor Winkenwerder 2-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Peterson 1-for-1, 3 R, 4 SB; Shimek 2-for-3, R, SB; Ty Winkenwerder 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; A.J. Patek 1-for-2, 3B, 2 R, RBI. (SAB) Ethan Torres 2-for-3. RBI; Derek Smith 1-for-3, 3B, R, RBI. Records: Shiner 33-4; Sabinal 22-10. Note: Shiner advances to state tournament.
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate.
