GANADO — Dalton Brooks has won two state championships in football and one in track and field at Shiner.
Brooks, a junior, enjoys competing in both sports.
“I love track and it makes me better in football,” Brooks said. “It’s a great combo to have. I come out here and I love to compete and this is a sport you compete in so that’s why I love to do it.”
Brooks ignored the windy conditions and won five gold medals at the District 28-2A meet Friday at Indian Stadium.
Brooks scored 45 points to help the Comanches claim the team title with 207 points.
“It was a little shaky at first, but now we’re starting to get things back together how we used to run,” he said. “It’s starting to go pretty well for us.”
The Comanches won their first state title in track and field last year, but don’t have as much depth this season.
“We’ve got to work with what we’ve got to work with,” Brooks said. “We come out here and compete with the best we’ve got.”
Brooks ran a leg on all three relays last year as a sophomore, but this season he is only on the 800-meter relay and competes in four individual events.
Brooks won the long jump (19-feet, 9.25-inches) and triple jump (41-5.5) into the wind. He also won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 11.50 seconds (he had a time of 11.26 in the preliminaries) and 22.86 seconds, respectively.
He also ran on the 800 relay team with Micah Carson, Trace Bishop and Tyler Bishop that finished first in a time of 1:32.51.
“I’m more individual this year,” Brooks said. “It’s different having more individual races than going for the three relays last year. It’s closer in time and you’ve got to run more. You eventually get used to it and I’m starting to get used to it.”
Shiner’s Doug Brooks won the shot put and discus, Tyler Bishop won the 300 hurdles, and Shawn Liska won the 400.
Making it happen
Shiner’s Riley Rainosek had never competed in the 800-meter run before this season.
She had no idea the race was in her future until coach Krisiti Peterson told her she would be running it less than a month before the district meet.
“I’m new to it this year,” Rainosek said. “I’ve only run it three times. That was my first time running it ever. I run cross country and my coach knows that. She was like, ‘Hey, let’s do the 800,’ and I did and we found out I was actually pretty good with it so I stuck with it and we’re doing well.”
Rainosek won the 800 in a time of 2:31.88 at the District 28-2A meet.
“I thought the race went pretty well,” she said. “I’m already looking at regional girls’ times, and I think I have a shot.”
Rainosek, a junior, also won a gold medal with Rylee Vancura, Ja’mya Wright and Hayleigh Burns in the 1,600-meter relay, and a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles.
The Lady Comanches ran away with the team title by scoring 293 points, despite having only three seniors on the team.
“We are a young team, but we are all very hard working,” Rainosek said. “We know we’re young and we’ve been like that all school year. We go into every season thinking let’s work hard and make our way.”
Shiner’s Jaleah Curtis, Lauren Faidyn, Rylee Vancura and Brinley Ramirez won the 400 relay, Shiner’s Wright, Curtis, Faidyn and Brooke Palmer won the 800 relay, Bailey Smith won the 3,200 and 1,600, Palmer won the 100 hurdles, Burns won the 400 and the pole vault, Ramirez won the 300 hurdles, Kailey Boedeker won the shot put, Megan Epley won the triple jump, and Chesney Machacek won the high jump.
Next up
The top four finishers in each event advance to the Districts 27/28-2A area meet.
The area meet is scheduled for April 18 in Flatonia.
