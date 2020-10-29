Emma Herman knew what was on the line for Shiner in the Class 2A bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Lady Comanches had to win or the high school careers of Herman and seven other seniors would come to an end.
“On the bus ride over everything was serious,” Herman said. “We all kept to ourselves and mentally prepared. Normally, it’s a laid-back atmosphere and we’re having fun. But we know that from here on out any of these could be our last game.”
Emma Herman after shiners win over Yorktown pic.twitter.com/FZ2NrECGSh— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 30, 2020
Shiner had a tough task to open playoffs, facing Yorktown, which came into the game ranked No. 25 in Class 2A and had just finished off an unbeaten district season.
But the Lady Comanches were up to the challenge, sweeping Yorktown (16-6) in three sets: 25-16, 25-23, 25-18, to advance to the area round.
“We were so ready for this game,” Herman said. “We had a few rough games to start off district and we didn’t end it in the best way either, but we were ready to play tonight and we wanted to come out and prove ourselves.”
Shiner jumped out to an early lead in the first set and didn’t let the game get close.
Shiner wins the first set 25-16 over Yorktown pic.twitter.com/KrxgUC3XuS— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 30, 2020
Shiner again gained the advantage in the second set, before Yorktown came back to take a 23-21 lead.
But after the Lady Comanches took a timeout, they scored four straight points to deny Yorktown the set.
“We came out of a tough district and that really prepared us for tonight,” said Shiner head coach Desiree Nitsch. “We had two losses to Flatonia in the past week and that was tough, but the girls were able to get rested and gain some confidence in practice and they were ready for tonight.”
Yorktown and shiner are tied up at 19 in the second set pic.twitter.com/0lwKD6Jv1U— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 30, 2020
The Lady Comanches went up 23-14 in the third set before Yorktown scored four straight points, but it wasn’t enough and Shiner was able to complete the sweep.
“Our team has a lot of mental toughness,” said Yorktown senior Kailey Sinast. “Everyone here is mentally tough and we never gave up. We wouldn’t know what to do without one another and we’re always here for each other and have each other’s backs.”
Sinast and Katelyn Dobbs were the only Yorktown seniors.
“Those two we’re the heart and soul of the team,” said Yorktown head coach Irma Gomez. “They both are very much leaders, very vocal and they wanted to do anything they could to help the team. They did anything I asked of them, and I’m going to miss them. They’ve been with me for years and that’s pretty special.”
Shiner takes the third set 25-18 and sweeps Yorktown to move in to the are round pic.twitter.com/O9Co7dWxsK— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 30, 2020
Next up for the Lady Comanches is Thorndale, which defeated Somerville in its bi-district match.
“It will be a competitive match and a tough match,” Nitsch said. “But we’re prepared for this and I feel confident.”
Herman was happy with winning in the bi-district round, but not satisfied.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” she said. “But we have so many people that doubt us and we’re going to prove all of them wrong.”
Class 2A bi-district
Shiner 3, Yorktown 0
Shiner: 25 25 25
Yorktown: 16 23 18
Highlights: (S) Jasmine Wright 7 digs, 1 ace; Kaleigh Knight 14 digs 1 ace; Madison Kalina 7 digs, 2 blocks, 5 kills; Makayla Adamek 13 digs, 10 kills; Rylee Vancura 10 digs, 14 assists, 5 kills, 2 aces; Hallie Herman 1 digs, 1 block Madison Chumchal 8 digs, 5 kills, 4 aces; Emma Herman 17 assists, 6 kills, Kiley Michalec 30 digs; (Y) Emie Bolting 1 kill; Katelyn Dodds 11 kills 2 assists, 9 digs; Jackie Gwosdz 6 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Ayana Longoria 10 digs; Seely Metting 4 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs; Kaylee Parker 1 kill, 1 dig; Makenna Preslar 3 kills, 3 assists, 11 digs; Brooke Turner 1 assist, 5 digs;
Record: Yorktown: 16-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.