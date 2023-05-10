ALTAIR — Ganado and Shiner knew their last meeting this year wouldn’t come in the regular season.

The two District 29-2A schools, which split their regular season series 1-1, kicked off their Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal best-of-three series on Wednesday night.

The Lady Comanches (27-5) took Game 1 10-4 at Rice Consolidated Softball Field, capitalizing on seven Ganado (28-7-2) errors and putting up 10 hits.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Cuero.

“We create a scouting report and we try to execute a plan and we did a really nice job of that and hopefully it’ll stick together,” Shiner head coach Jason Keller about his team’s approach. “We’re familiar with them, they’re familiar with us and it’s just kind of how the ball bounces.”

The ball didn’t bounce well for Ganado from the first inning.

The Maidens allowed three errors in the inning, one leading to a run from Addy Siegel as the Lady Comanches took a 2-0 lead into the second.

“Seven errors can’t win a ball game," said Ganado head coach Jordin Jones. "We’ll just clean it up on defense and put the ball in play more (Thursday)."

"They're a really good team, and they don't make those mistakes, traditionally, so we know that we're going to get their best and we got to be prepared and be ready," Keller said.

Shiner capitalized on its lead in the third, with Brinley Ramirez scoring on a passed ball and Paeden Vincik adding a solo home run.

Vincik ended the game going 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI.

"Our team was on a roll this game," Vincik said. "We were hitting the ball well, playing good defense, backing up our pitcher, being loud in the dugout and that's how great teams win."

Sophomore Callie Sevcik added three RBIs for the Lady Comanches in the game.

Freshman Lauren Springfield picked up the win for Shiner, pitching six innings, recording four strikeouts and allowing just one run.

"I’m really happy on how we came out today defensively and offensively. I think we went out strong," she said. "I think my defense played great behind me and I feel like I did well myself."

However, the Maidens' bats did start to heat up in the seventh.

With bases loaded Cosmo Kramer scored Isabella Adrian, while Faith Palacios and Madisyn Weempe added another three RBIs for the Maidens in the inning.

“I was proud of them for not laying down and dying in the seventh inning," Jones said. "I think it shows that we’re up for a fight and we’re going to hopefully fight till the last inning.”

For Keller, he knows his team has to play a full game if they want to close out Ganado on Thursday.

"There in the late innings we got a little complacent, whether it be in the circle or on defense and you take things for granted and we can't do that tomorrow or any other game," he said.

Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal

Game 1

Shiner 10, Ganado 4

Shiner 203 121 1 — 10 10 2

Ganado 000 000 4 — 4 5 7

W: Lauren Springfield. L: Macy Kolacny. Highlights: (S) Lauren Springfield 6 IP, 4 K, 0 BB, 4 H; Callie Sevcik 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Paeden Vincik 2-for-2, 3R, HR; Rylee Vancura 1-for-4, RBI; Teresa Olivas 1-for-3, R, RBI; (G) Cosmo Kramer 1-for-2, R, RBI; Faith Palacios 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Jaxyn Bures 1-for-3, R; Records: Shiner 27-5, Ganado 28-7-2.