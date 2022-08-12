Left: Tidehaven’s Tim Sexton brings down a Shiner player during a scrimmage on Friday evening at Shiner’s Comanche Stadium. RIGHT: Shiner’s Dalton Brooks breaks through Tidehaven defenders during a scrimmage on Friday evening at Shiner’s Comanche Stadium.
“Tidehaven’s got a good program. They’re very well-coached. Their kids have always been physical,” Boedeker said. “That showed out here tonight. We knew it was going to be physical going in. You had two teams going at it. I think we both got better.”
Each team scored three times during the 15-play controlled possessions.
Texas A&M commit Dalton Brooks had 13 carries and two touchdowns with three receptions on Friday. He also added a forced fumble and interception from his defensive back position.
Brooks enjoyed playing all over the field like he did growing up in select football.
“It was a select team, so you had select people get picked. You had 22 people,” Brooks said. “So you got moved around here and there between 11 people. You have to know everywhere. Things like that in my past have helped me do things I can now.”
Tidehaven’s defense displayed a bend-don’t-break type of play, forcing two of Shiner’s three scores to come from inside the 10-yard line on carries from Brooks.
“That was one thing I wanted to see from my boys, could we tackle (Brooks),” Lucio said. “I thought we did a pretty good job tackling them, especially one-on-one. The defensive line, we’ve got some fellas. We lost a good one in Jerry Johnson, but I told some people we had some guys coming up and we’re still pretty young there. We’ve got a bright future.”
Tidehaven operated its spread offense without sophomore starter Jachen Duran.
Freshman Kale Russell stepped in to operate the offense and threw a touchdown to Connor Claxton on his first drive.
“He did a really good job,” Lucio said. “So we’re pretty excited when we’re gonna be at full speed with our starter. He’s a pretty good runner and he can chuck the ball. And now we’ve got a freshman we know can get thrown in there anytime against anybody. For us, as good as we did, we’ve still got some to show.”
Shiner hopes to complete a three-peat after winning state championships in 2020 and 2021.
It was the first time Shiner senior Ryan Peterson took snaps in a competitive environment after missing most of the Comanches’ state championship run with an injury last year.
“We started off rocky a little bit with the snaps. It was a little wet,” Peterson said. “Once we got going, we felt physical and we could get plays rolling downfield.”
Peterson, who is committed to play baseball at Sam Houston State, didn’t miss a beat on Friday, providing a calm, composed demeanor to Shiner’s offense, Boedeker said.
“He reads defenses really well. He’s a great leader in the huddle and, obviously, he’s got a big arm,” Boedeker added. “We’re able to throw the ball with him quite a bit. We feel like we’ve got a good package with him out there. I was glad to see him get out there and not miss a beat from where he was a couple years ago.”
