HALLETTSVILLE — A ton of responsibility was put on Drew Wenske's shoulders after he was named Shiner's starting quarterback.
He inherited a Comanches team ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, Division I and had to face Hallettsville — the No. 10 ranked team in Class 3A, Division I — in Friday's season opener.
But Wenske kept the train rolling, intercepting one of two passes from Hallettsville quarterback Trace Patek, and helping guide the offense to a 21-6 win at Hallettsville.
"It feels great," Wenske said. "We came out here, played our tails up and it worked out for us. I just step in there, trust my teammates and do my job."
Shiner (1-0) and Hallettsville (0-1) were meeting for the 19th time and the win was the Comanches' fourth straight in the series. Hallettsville leads the series 11-8 all-time.
Senior Doug Brooks and junior Dalton Brooks were on display once again and scored all three of Shiner's touchdowns.
After a scoreless first quarter, Dalton Brooks opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown in the second. He would finish the night with 20 carries for 58 yards, two touchdowns and caught two passes for 56 yards.
"We came in training camp we went hard, we went hard as usual, went hard took this game," Dalton Brooks said. "It was 118 degrees every day. We came out, had a beautiful night and it just worked out for us."
Hallettsville looked to Patek to lead the Brahmas offense as Cam'ron Alamilla, Price Pruett and Damani Hartwell split time at running back.
The Brahmas cut into the deficit with a 14-yard touchdown pass to De'Keidris Bedford right before halftime. Chase Janak missed his extra point, putting Shiner up 7-6 at halftime.
"I think stuff's getting in our heads, dropping passes, stuff like that," Pruett said. "Linebackers not being able to scrape across. Once we get that down we'll be good."
Shiner took full control in the third quarter with Wenske and Eli Fric intercepting Patek on Hallettsville's first two drives of the half.
The picks set up a 1-yard score by Doug Brooks and a 2-yard score by Dalton Brooks.
"We've just got to go to battle tomorrow," said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. "The only sin would be if we didn't learn from it. A lot of times your best improvement is between the first and second game. We've got a lot of people that still have to prove themselves. I thought I saw a lot of good things out there today, we just shot ourselves in the foot occasionally."
Shiner's defense limited Hallettsville's offense to 161 yards of total offense.
Down by 15 in the fourth quarter, Patek was forced to throw to move the ball. But the Brahmas' final two drives resulted in turnovers on downs as Shiner took the season opening win.
"Definitely proud of the kids," said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. "We knew we were going to come in here and have a tough battle on our hands with Hallettsville just like we always do and I thought our kids responded well to that adversity."
Shiner plays Blanco in its home opener Friday.
Hallettsville next plays at Industrial, which is ranked No. 6 in the Class 3A, Division I poll.
"From here we can only get better," said senior linebacker Price Pruett. "We had many mistakes that we're going to have to correct by next week against Industrial. We're gonna hold each other accountable and fix our mistakes that we're making."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.