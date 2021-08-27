HALLETTSVILLE — Shiner topped Hallettsville for the fourth straight time as the two teams opened the season at Brahma Memorial Stadium Friday night.
What was a shootout one year prior, turned into a grinding affair as Shiner came away with a 21-6 victory.
Shiner's Dalton Brooks scored two touchdowns and Doug Brooks added a third.
Leading 7-6 at halftime, the Comanches took advantage of two third quarter interceptions off Hallettsville quarterback Trace Patek to strengthen its lead.
De'Keidris Bedford's touchdown catch in the second quarter was Hallettsville's only score of the game.
Hallettsville plays at Industrial and Shiner hosts Blanco next Friday.
For a full recap of Friday night's game between the Brahmas and Comanches, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition and AdvoSports.com.
