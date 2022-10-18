SHINER — Shiner knew it’s district matchup on Tuesday would have a enormous implications on their playoff season.
The No. 20-ranked Lady Comanches met Weimar in what was a game between two teams that were atop District 27-2A in a three-way tie with Schulenburg.
Despite high-level play from the Ladycats at points throughout the entire match, the Lady Comanches broke their three-way tie, defeating Weimar in four sets (25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21).
“This was big,” said Shiner head coach Desiree Nitsch. “The win with Schulenburg was big, this win with Weimar is extremely big. It builds our confidence. The girls are excited and their hard work is paying off.”
Nitsch was highly impressed with the play from her defense on against the Ladycats.
“I thought on defense, I thought we hustled for everything,” she said. “The goal was to not let the ball hit the floor and I thought we did and got them off system.”
However, it was the Lady Comanches (26-12, 7-1) offense that got themselves out of a 20-14 deficit in the first set, going on a 9-3 run to take the set.
“Our thing was to serve receive, get the ball back and hold the ball in our hands, and just work point by point knowing anything was possible,” Nitsch said.
Weimar (6-2 in district) head coach Amanda Machicek was pleased with the play from her team early in the first set, but thought Shiner’s home court advantage got the best of Weimar.
“It’s just that home court advantage,” she said. “When you’re playing in somebody else's gym you gotta play at a higher level, and I think we let a few mistakes get to us and we weren’t able to overcome them and that’s what you have to do is step up and play at a higher level.”
Shiner’s Rylee Vancura’s play at the end of the set also had an impact on the comeback as she recorded seven kills and three assists in the set.
“I thought I played pretty good,” Vancura said. “I prepared myself a lot for this game, and I’m glad how I played.”
Vancura ended the game with a team-high in two categories, recording 15 kills and 17 digs. She also added 18 assists to complete a triple-double.
“She’s our go-to person,” Nitsch said. “She leads not vocal, but she leads on the court. I thought when it was time to step up, she did a good job of putting the ball on the floor, and also with her setting.”
Setting up Vancura for most of the match was setter Meghan Blaschke, who ended the game with 24 assists.
“Usually all of the credit goes to me, but it doesn’t because without her and the help in the back row, I wouldn’t have gotten those kills, so I put all of the credit on them,” Vancura said.
Nitsch was glad to see Blaschke connecting with her hitters throughout the match, mostly because it shows the chemistry that the team has built up over the course of the season.
“We preach over and over that when it comes down to the end of district you hope your team is gelling," Nitsch said. "You don’t want to be gelling at the beginning of the season, you want to keep getting better and better, and I feel like as a team, as a whole, we are gelling right now."
District 27-2A
Shiner 3, Weimar 1
Shiner 25 23 25 25
Weimar 23 25 17 21
Highlights: (S) Rylee Vancura 15 kills, 18 assists, 17 digs, 5 aces; Meghan Blaschke 24 assists, 7 digs; Chesney Machacek 9 kills, 6 digs; Julie Ivy 11 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Chelsea Whiddon 6 kills, 15 digs, 4 blocks, 2 assists; Avery Boedeker 6 kills, 1 block; Aimee Mitchon 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 dig; Callie Sevcik 14 digs, 1 assist; Charlotte Grosenbacher 12 digs, 1 kill; (W) Kim Hinze 25 assists, 3 kills, 1 block; Chandley Tolbert 9 kills; Taylor Smith 8 kills, 3 blocks; Paige Pavlu 8 kills, 2 blocks; Janiyah Cooper 6 kills, 2 blocks; Madison Luckey 3 assists, 1 ace; Records: Weimar N/A, 6-1; Shiner 26-12, 7-1