LA GRANGE — Bryce Nerada had a good idea of what to expect when he came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Shiner had runners on first and second with two outs in a scoreless game.
“I knew early in the count he likes to throw curveballs and late in the count he likes to throw fastballs,” Nerada said of Thorndale pitcher Brian Davis. “So I was two balls ahead, and I knew the curveball was coming.”
Nerada hit the ball just past the second baseman, and Ryan Peterson came around to score in the Comanches’ 1-0 walkoff win over the Bulldogs in Game 1 of their best-of-three Class 2A regional quarterfinal series Thursday night at the La Grange High School field.
Shiner improved to 28-0 and will try and wrap up the series when the teams return to La Grange High School for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday.
If Game 3 is needed, it will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at La Grange High School.
“We had an idea it was going to be that way in this series with Thorndale (23-8),” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “They’re a really good team. Both clubs play good baseball. We preach to our guys you always got to be ready to make that play when situations get that big, and Bryce did it tonight.”
The game was a pitcher’s duel between Davis and Shiner’s Ryan Peterson and Drew Wenske.
Peterson went six innings, yielding three hits and striking out 12.
“In the first inning, I was struggling to find it, but I came back in the second inning, and I found it and was throwing strikes,” Peterson said. “I just wanted to come in and throw strikes and do my job.”
Wenske worked the final two innings and struck out five.
“I thought our pitchers did an outstanding job, and we made the plays when we had to,” Boedeker said. “It took us a while, but we finally got that clutch hit we needed.”
Davis yielded eight hits, but struck out 10 and kept Shiner off-balance with his curveball.
“It was his ability to throw the breaking ball whenever he wanted,” Peterson said. “He did a good job of locating that and his fastball, too.”
Peterson began the eighth inning by drawing a walk and went to second on a sacrifice by Wenske.
Keenan Hailey, who had two hits, was hit by a pitch before A.J. Patek flied out to left field.
Nerada, who had three hits, was able to deliver the clutch hit the Comanches were seeking.
“It was a curveball low and away,” he said. “I was just trying to sit back on the fast ball and attack the curve ball when it’s there.”
Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal
Shiner 1, Thorndale 0
Thorndale 000 000 00 – 0 3 0
Shiner 000 000 01 – 1 8 0
Two outs when winning run scored
W: Drew Wenske. L: Logan Davis. Highlights: (T) Davis 7.2 IP 8 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 HP, 10 K; Luke Merz 2-for-5. (S) Ryan Peterson 6 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 12 K; Drew Wenske 2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 K; Bryce Nerada 3-for-4, RBI; Keena Hailey 2-for-3. Records: Thorndale 23-8; Shiner 28-0.
