MARION — Shiner’s Carson Schuette realized what was at stake when he went to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Schuette knew starter Drew Wenske was not likely to go back to the mound for the ninth and another game was a possibility.
But Schuette concentrated on what was at hand as the count went to 0-2 against Johnson City reliever Ryan Shipley.
“I was just trying to hit something to the outfield to let Ryan (Peterson) score,” Scheuette said. “He threw me a good slider down and away. I just threw my hands at it and brought it the other way.”
Schuette’s single to right field allowed Peterson, who had doubled, to beat the throw from McCray Jacobs to the plate, and gave the Comanches a 1-0 walk-off win over the Eagles in Game 2 of their Class 2A best-of-three regional final series Friday at Bulldog Field.
The Comanches, who won Game 1 5-2, improved to 30-4 and advanced to the state tournament for the third straight season.
Shiner will play a semifinal game at either 4 or 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
“We wanted to battle as long as we could,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “The whole key was to keep them from scoring. We knew runs were going to be hard to come by on him (Johnson City starter Johnny Sawinski). Drew did an outstanding job on the mound again. We played good defense behind him. It went exactly the way we were hoping it would go from that standpoint.”
The game figured to be pitcher’s duel between Wenske, who has signed with Texas-Permian Basin, and Sawinski, who has signed with Baylor.
Both starters more than held their own, yielding only one hit apiece.
Wenske pitched eight innings, throwing 107 pitches, walking two and striking out 11.
“I was just trying to throw strikes and let my defense help me behind me,” Wenske said. I started getting control of my curveball more towards the end of the game. It was really helping me out.”
The lone hit Wenske allowed was an infield dribbler down the third-base line in the third inning by Reid Weirich, who went to second on an errant throw by Wenske. Weirich was the lone Johnson City (24-10) runner to reach second base.
“Drew was pitching really well,” Boedeker said. “We had opportunities. We just couldn’t get that run across. I’m proud of our kids for keeping fighting and we had really good at-bats. They may not have gotten the results they wanted, but it paid off for us in the end.”
Shiner had baserunners in four innings against Sawinski, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position before Schutte’s hit.
The Comanches struck out nine times, but were able to run up Sawinski’s pitch count to get him out of the game with two outs in the seventh inning.
“I thought our approach was good at the plate even when we did strike out,” Boedeker said. “We battled and we were taking good swings. He’s just a good pitcher and give him credit.”
Shiner had the winning run on second base in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Shipley was able to get the final out.
Boedeker had no hesitation about sending Wenske to the mound for the eighth.
“He was still sharp,” Boedeker said. “We still felt good with him. He said he felt really good. We knew we could get at least one more inning out of him. He went out there and had his best inning of the day.”
Wenske struck out the side in the top of the eighth, and with one out in the bottom of the inning Peterson hit a drive that hit near the top of the left-center field wall.
Shipley was able to get Keenan Hailey to fly out, bringing Schuette to the plate.
Peterson broke for third on the first pitch, but Schuette fouled it off. After another foul ball, Schuette punched the ball into right field.
“I made a mistake when Ryan was stealing, and I made up for it,” Schuette said. “We were working, throwing our hands all week. We were trying to catch up to a better speed and try to put the ball in play more.”
Wenske and Schuette got ice baths from their teammates after the game, which they hope to repeat at the state tournament.
“It’s tough to get there,” Boedeker said. “I’m proud of them going through the grind and getting there. We gave ourselves an opportunity to get back. We’ve got unfinished business yet and we have to focus on what’s ahead of us.”
Class 2A Regional Final
Game 2
Shiner 1, Johnson City 0
Johnson City 000 000 00 — 0 1 0
Shiner 000 000 01 — 1 3 1
Two outs when winning run scored.
W: Drew Wenske. L: Ryan Shipley. Highlights: (JC) Johnny Sawinski 6.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 1 HP, 9 K. (S) Wenske 8 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 K; Carson Schuette 1-for-3, game-winning RBI, SB; Ryan Peterson 1-for-4, 2B, R; Landon Pohler 1-for-2, SB. Records: Johnson City 24-10; Shiner 31-4.