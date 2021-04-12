Shiner and Weimar will meet for the second time this season Friday in Shiner and both teams will go into the District 28-2A contest ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's state poll.
Shiner remains the No. 1 team in the poll, while the Wildcats moved to No. 5 after being ranked No. 6 last week.
The Comanches (17-2, 2-0) captured an 8-2 win over Weimar (14-4-1, 6-1) earlier this season in Weimar.
Falls City also received votes in the Class 2A poll, and El Campo got votes in the Class 4A poll.
