Shiner’s Ryan Peterson and Weimar’s Trenton Chenard squared off twice in District 28-2A play.
Peterson, a sophomore, pitched and played designated hitter for the Comanches, who advanced to the state tournament.
Chenard, a senior who has signed with McNeese State, pitched and played the outfield for the Wildcats, who advanced to the bi-district playoffs.
Peterson and Chenard shared first-team honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state team released Tuesday.
Peterson was named a first-team pitcher after compiling a 10-0 record with two saves. He had an ERA of 1.21 and had 108 strikeouts in 52 innings.
Peterson, who injured his elbow in the bi-district round of the playoffs, also earned honorable mention as a designated hitter.
Chenard hit .517 with two triples, six doubles and 13 RBIs, while stealing 20 bases, was a first-team selection in the outfield.
Weimar sophomore relief pitcher Brady Henke and Falls City senior outfielder Jacob Hofauer were named to the second team. Henke also earned honorable mention at shortstop.
Shiner senior pitcher Ty Winkenwerder and senior third baseman Jared Shimek, and Refugio junior shortstop Jordan Kelley were named to the third team.
Winkenwerder earned honorable mention at first base and Kelley received honorable mention as a pitcher.
Also earning honorable mention were Shiner catcher Cash Shows, Falls City pitcher Ayden Gates and outfielder Luke Shaffer, and Weimar first baseman Jagger Fishbeck and third baseman Hudson Ervin.
New Deal senior first baseman Kyle Reed and Bosqueville sophomore outfielder John Youens were selected as players of the year.
New Deal’s Jason Ybarra was named coach of the year.
TSWA Class 2A All-State Team
First Team
Pitchers – Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, sr.; Harley Patterson, New Deal, jr.; (tie) Ryan Peterson, Shiner, soph.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, sr.
Relief pitcher – Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, sr.
Catcher – Noah Rodriguez, New Deal, jr.
First baseman – Kyler Reed, New Deal, sr.
Second baseman – Tanner Seeley, New Deal, sr.
Shortstop – Luke Williams, Thrall, sr.
Third baseman – Garrett Bright, Cayuga, sr.
Outfielders – John Youens, Bosqueville, soph. Trenton Chenard, Weimar, sr. Austin Alexander, Martins Mill, jr.
Designated hitter – Trevor Miller, Anson, jr.
Player of the year – (tie) Youens, Bosqueville; Reed, New Deal
Coach of the year – Jason Ybarra, New Deal
Second Team
Pitchers – Zach Conde, Hawkins, sr.; Jacob Davilla, Bosqueville, sr.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, jr.
Relief pitcher – Brady Henke, Weimar, soph.
Catcher – William Rauch, Smyer, sr.
First baseman – Ethan Belcher, Windthorst, sr.
Second baseman – Kade Bruce, Crawford, soph.
Shortstop – Cade Boyer, Johnson City, jr.
Third baseman – Camden Hill, Bosqueville, jr.
Outfielders – Chase Weaver, Hamilton, soph.; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins, jr.; (tie) Jacob Hofauer, Falls City, sr. and Deuce Garrett, Cushing, sr.
Designated hitter – Julian Ortiz, Premont, fr.
Third Team
Pitchers – Ty Winkenwerder, Shiner, sr.; Matthew Randall, Alto, sr.; and Tyler Spivey, Garrison, sr.
Relief pitcher – Kyler Reed, New Deal, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Bode Stewart, New Home, sr.; Noah Pena, Bosqueville, jr.;
First baseman – Mason Hardy, Normangee, sr.
Second baseman – (tie) Trey Lopez, De Leon, jr. Tryton Kruse, Garrison, soph.
Shortstop – Jordan Kelley, Refugio, jr.
Third baseman – (tie) Carter Hooser, Crawford, sr. Jared Shimek, Shiner, sr.
Outfielders – Garrett Pearson, Crawford, sr.; Lane Powledge, De Leon, sr.; (tie) Carter Pursley, Alto, soph.; Ayden Tomasek, Holland, sr.
Designated hitter – Jadan Henry, Cayuga, jr.
Honorable Mention
Pitchers – Isaac Brann, Anson, sr.; Colby Brown, Mason, sr.; Damian Castorena, Mumford, fr.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, jr.; Newt Eaheart, Harper, sr.; Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, jr.; Brayden Fuentes, McCamey, sr.; Ayden Gates, Falls City, soph.; Jordan Kelley, Refugio, jr.; Gabe LeBlanc, Cushing, sr.; Trevor Miller, Anson, jr.; Lane Powledge, De Leon, sr.; Brant Roberts, Centerville, sr.; John Youens, Bosqueville, soph.; Chase Weaver, Hamilton, soph.; Luke Williams, Thrall, sr.; Kyle Wolf, Windthorst, sr.
Catchers – Jaxton Barrett, Archer City, sr.; Daxton Etheredge, Beckville, soph.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, jr.; Taylor Hervey, Bland, sr.; Creighton Killian, Wellington, jr.; Ivan Rubio, McCamey, sr.; Brodie Salas, Thrall, jr.; Cash Shows, Shiner, sr.; Carter Smith, Union Grove, jr.; Isaack Weatherford, Alto, sr.
First basemen – Bryson Beran, Thorndale, jr.; Ethan Buchanan, Smyer, sr.; Cannon Cowan, Union Grove, sr.; Jackson Davis, Harper, soph.; Jagger Fishbeck, Weimar, jr.; Gabe LeBlanc, Cushing, sr.; Haden McBroom, Cayuga, sr.; Carter Murray, Lovelady, sr.; Ty Winkenwerder, Shiner, sr.
Second basemen – Chris Castilleja, Mumford, soph.; Cody McBee, Mason, sr.; Tanner Merenda, Crawford, sr.; Johnny Soto, Alto, sr.
Shortstops - Tristan Adkisson, Garrison, sr.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, sr.; Zach Blizel, New Home, jr.; Cash Bolgiano, Crawford, fr.; Ethan Botts, Holland, sr.; Dalton Brown, Harper, sr.; Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, jr.; Tyler Bryan, Beckville, jr.; Nicholas Carrasco, New Deal, sr.; Zach Conde, Hawkins, sr.; Brayden Fuentes, McCamey, sr.; Brady Henke, Weimar, soph.; Hunter Henexson, Bosqueville, sr.; Logan Luna, Normangee, jr.; Ethan Ramirez, Smyer, sr.; Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, sr.
Third basemen – Trent Anderle, Muenster, sr.; Colby Bailey, Hamilton, sr.; Ethan Crawford, Harper, sr.; Colby Davidson, Beckville, soph.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, jr.; Hudson Ervin, Weimar, soph.; Tryston Harding, Windthorst, sr.; Britt King, Garrison, jr.; Cody Watson, Alto, sr.
Outfielders - Jordan Aubrey, New Deal, jr.; Breck Chambers, Crawford, soph.; Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, sr.; Jackson Duplichain, Alto, soph.; Cameron Pate, Centerville, soph.; Riley Pippin, Anson, jr.; Luke Shaffer, Falls City, jr.; Alex Vitolas, New Home, jr.
Designated hitter – Ryan Peterson, Shiner, soph.
