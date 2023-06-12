Shiner’s Ryan Peterson and Weimar’s Brady Henke were selected to the elite team of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches’ Class 2A all-state team.
Peterson was selected as an at-large player after leading the Comanches to their third straight state tournament appearance.
Peterson had a 12-0 record with an 0.55 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 77 innings pitched.
Peterson hit .380 with one home run and 28 RBIs. He had a slugging percentage of .537 and had 34 stolen bases.
Henke was selected at second base after leading the Wildcats to the area playoffs.
Henke hit .537 with two home runs and 20 RBIs. He scored 40 runs and had 36 stolen bases.
Peterson, who has signed with Sam Houston State, and Henke, who has signed with Dodge City Community College, have also been selected to play for the South team in the THSBCA’s Class 2A-4A All-Star Game.
The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Shiner sophomore first baseman Keenan Hailey, Flatonia sophomore outfielder Titan Targac, and Falls City senior pitcher Ayden Gates were named to the second team.
Shiner sophomore second baseman Carson Schuette was chosen on the third team.