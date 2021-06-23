Shiner added state championship trophies in football and boys track and field to its trophy case in the 2020-2021 school year.
Shiner can make room for another trophy after winning the UIL Class 2A Lone Star Cup.
The official results were announced Wednesday.
Shiner and Mason each scored 71 points, but Shiner was awarded the trophy by virtue of winning two state championships to one for Mason.
“It was definitely a year to remember,” said Shiner Athletic Director Daniel Boedeker. “We have to give a lot of credit to our kids, the coaching staff, the administrators, the school staff, everybody that’s involved. Our families allowed us to put in the time with the kids and support us. It was a great group for sure.”
The Lone Star Cup is awarded to a school in each classification based on its team performance in district and state championships.
In addition to its state titles, Shiner advanced to state in girls cross country, boys golf, baseball, cheerleading and academic competition.
Shiner made the playoffs in every sport but boys basketball.
Refugio and Weimar tied for 17th in Class 2A, and Schulenburg tied for 23rd.
Industrial tied for 23rd in Class 3A.
Other winners were Nazareth in Class 1A, Brock in Class 3A, Argyle in Class 4A, Highland Park in Class 5A, and The Woodlands in Class 6A.
In addition to the Lone Star Cup trophy, Shiner will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
“It was definitely a busy, but really fun year,” Boedeker said.
