SHINER – Shiner’s season opener is over three weeks away.
But quarterback Tyler Palmer has already seen a glimpse of the Comanches’ potential.
“Our first practice was one of the best practices of my four years here,” Palmer said. “We’re looking fast, we’re looking mentally sharp and we’re ready to go to have a good season.”
The Comanches enter the season ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll, based in a large part on the number of returners from last year’s team, which advanced to the regional round.
“We do have a lot of returners from last year,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We’re kind of ahead of where we thought we would be as far as our installs go and the retention from last year is really good. We’re practicing at a fast pace right now, which I like.”
Shiner’s experience has allowed it to expand on its veer offense, making it more difficult for defenses to defend against them.
“We have some of those guys back doing the same thing,” Boedeker said. “During this part of the season already we’re able to work some of things that we installed later in the year last year so we’re hoping that helps and we can build off of that even more this year.”
“I feel like we can do anything we want,” Palmer added. “We have the guys to do whatever we want to do.”
Shiner will operate behind an experienced offensive line anchored by center Brock Sestak, a second-team all-state selection.
“I think those two guys who are new are working hard and we’ll be ready,” Sestak said. “I think just the energy going around is really good. Everyone seems to be enjoying it and having fun.”
The Comanches are conscious of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced them to make changes from their normal routine.
“That’s the most important thing is their safety,” Boedeker said. “It’s constant reminders for them. I give our kids credit they’ve done a good job. They know when they’re supposed to put their mask on, especially when they go inside, and they’re drinking their own water. It’s daily reminders. We’re counting on them to do their part and as coaches, we have to do ours to stay on top of it.”
Shiner has every intention of doing whatever is necessary to ensure the possibility of what could be a special season.
“It’s definitely different,” Sestak said. “But we’re doing our best and I think we’re getting along pretty well. We just need to keep working and try our best to make sure that no one gets sick. If we keep working, I think we’ll be ready.”
