SHINER — Shiner will enter the season as the No. 1-ranked Class 2A, Division I team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker has never put much stock in preseason polls.
But from what Boedeker has seen during the first two weeks of summer strength and conditioning drills, he’s certain the Comanches are doing their best to live up to the high expectations.
“I’m proud of them staying with it even when we were away from school,” Boedeker said. “I feel like we’re way ahead of where we thought we would be as far as our conditioning and our strength in the weight room. We’ve had a good start. Obviously we’re a long way from where we want to be, but I’m really pleased at where they are right now as far as their conditioning goes.”
The players did their best to stay in shape after the COVID-19 pandemic forced school to close and shut down athletics.
“I’ve been making sure to live in the weight room and never to lack on my reps,” said junior Tyler Bishop. “Me and my friends, when we got bored we would go up to the field and run some routes and get some conditioning and just make sure we stay in the best shape possible.”
Boedeker and his staff have done their best not to push the players too hard as they get back into a routine.
“We want them to come out and we’re going to take it slow,” Boedeker said. “We started from phase one of our offseason where we get our testing area done earlier in the year. We just started with whatever they could lift and let them go their first week on their own. We kept the conditioning light.”
The coaches are glad to be able to interact with the players after being away from them for over two months.
“That’s the best part of this whole deal,” Boedeker said. “Especially with the way we had to just kind of abruptly send them on their way and not be able to communicate with them and figure out a way to make those things work. This has been a great two weeks for the coaches and I know the kids are happy to be working with each other again.”
Senior Max Machacek is thankful to be back with his teammates, and pleased with the team’s progress.
“I’ve been working all summer and all this time during the quarantine so it’s not too bad,” he said. “I definitely want to get in the best shape possible so I can play all four quarters.”
Boedeker’s goal in strength and conditioning is to make sure his players are ready for preseason workouts.
“We know several of them have been working over the summer and it’s been very obvious out here,” he said. “They’ve been able to handle that first week fairly easy. We added a little more this week and they’re handling it really well.”
The Comanches realize the work they put in now could pay off with a state championship run later.
“I believe we have the potential,” Machacek said. “If we work our hearts out, then we can accomplish that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.