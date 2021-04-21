Shiner came in third place as a team at the Class 2A region IV golf tournament to advance to state, while Yorktown's Drew Alexander and Flatonia's Ryan Becker were the top two qualifiers at the tournament, also advancing to state.
Shiner was led by Michael Williams, who shot 86 and 92 over the two days for a 178 total, Jace Moeller, who shot 92 and 91 for a 183 total, Tyler Palmer, who shot 95 and 93 over the two days for a 188 total, Ty Winkenwerder who shot 92 and 94 for a 186 total and Tyler Bishop who shot 100 and 99 for a 199 total.
Alexander finished third overall but was the top individual qualifier, shooting 80 and 81 over the two days for a 161 total. Becker shot 90 and 88 for a 178 to be the second place qualifier.
Goldwaite came in first place as a team while Normangee came in second.
