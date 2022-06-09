ROUND ROCK — Shiner ran off 34 consecutive wins this season. Unfortunately, the Comanches’ one defeat came at the wrong time.

Shiner’s hopes for a fifth state title disappeared in a 4-2 Class 2A state final loss to Valley Mills on a sweltering Thursday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

“It’s not very often that you play a whole season and don’t lose a game,” said Shiner senior A.J. Patek.. “It just happened to be at the wrong time.”

The Comanches (34-1) were making their sixth appearance at the state tournament after losing in the semifinals last season.

“I just told these kids we’re disappointed in the result of today’s game,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “Once the sting goes away, they should look back on what they were able to accomplish this year. It is absolutely amazing.

“We talked about consistency day in and day out with their work ethic and their attitude,” he added. “This was one of the best groups I’ve been around as far as that goes and finding ways to win. Unfortunately, we came up short today.”

Valley Mills (30-2-2) won its fourth state championship and first since 1992 in its seventh state tournament appearance.

The difference proved to be a three-run third inning in which the Eagles had three of their nine hits and took advantage of two hit batters by Shiner starter Drew Wenske.

Cason Johnson had an RBI single and Kaleb Kuligowski followed with a two-run triple before Wenske was able to strand runners at second and third to escape the jam.

“They got some clutch hits there when they got some guys on and it ended up kind of being the difference in the game,” Boedeker said. “That’s a credit to them for coming through at that time. I thought Drew still competed well for us and gave us a chance. We just couldn’t help much at the plate today.”

Shiner took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Bryce Filip walked, went to second on an errant pickoff throw, to third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout by Carson Schuette.

Valley Mills stretched its lead to 4-1 in the fourth on an RBI single by Johnson that followed a two-out Shiner error.

“They came up with some big hits whenever they had people on,” Patek said. “We got people on but we couldn’t get the hits when we needed them. We battled but we couldn’t come out on top.”

Valley Mills starter Cooper Ewing, the championship game MVP, was having cramps and left the game after the fourth inning.

Shiner loaded the bases against Kuligowski, who had relieved Ewing, with two outs in the fifth inning. But Kuligowski struck out Keenan Hailey looking on a 3-2 pitch.

The Comanches made 16 of their 21 outs by strikeout or flyout, and had an out when the ball hit Jace Moeller out of the batter’s box while he was attempting to bunt.

“We knew we were facing a tough lefty today,” Boedeker said. “That’s their best pitcher. The key was going to be able to put the ball in play. The kid is a great pitcher and we struggled a little bit at times, but we also had opportunities. We just couldn’t get that big hit.”

Ewing returned to the mound in the seventh and the Comanches were able to push across a run on an infield hit by pinch hitter Kaidan Boothe, who went to second on a groundout, took third on another grounder and continued home on an errant throw to third.

Shiner brought the tying run to the plate when Wenske walked, but Ewing recorded his sixth strikeout to end the game.

“We came up short, but I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” Patek said. “It’s a great memory of every one of my teammates.”

Patek, Filip and Moeller were Shiner’s only senior starters, and the Comanches could have another chance at a trip to the state tournament next season.

“We’re definitely going to miss our seniors,” Boedeker said. “Those guys have been great leaders for us. They put a lot into this program. It’s a great learning experience for the young group we have coming back. Those young guys were in some big situations today and there’s not a doubt in my mind they’re going to get better from that.”

Class 2A FinalValley Mills 4, Shiner 2

Valley Mills 003 100 0 — 4 9 2

Shiner 010 000 1 — 2 4 3

W: Cooper Ewing. L: Drew Wenske. Highlights: (VM) Ewing 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO, 2-for-3; Cason Johnson 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Kuligowski 1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs; Elandis Taylor 2-for-3, 2 R. (S) Wenske 1-for-2, Carson Schuette 1-for-3, RBI; Kaiden Boohe 1-for-1. Records: Valley Mills 30-2-2; Shiner 34-1.