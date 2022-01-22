SHINER — Two state championships and Shiner’s winning percentage during the tenure of Douglas Brooks and Dalton Brooks speak volumes.
The Brooks brothers have helped the Comanches go 30-0 over the past two seasons, which have ended in the Class 2A, Division I state final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It’s a blessing to have two kids that are among the better athletes on the team that are your hardest workers,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “As any coach will tell you, that’s always the best scenario you can have.”
Douglas, a 5-foot-11, 280-pound senior, played running back and on the defensive line and had a 53-3 record during his four-year Shiner career.
Dalton, a 6-2, 185-pound junior, played running back and defensive back and will return for his senior season with a 42-1 record at Shiner.
“They’ve been a part of some good groups, but they’ve definitely had their own hand in it and have done a really good job for us on a consistent basis week-in and week-out,” Boedeker said. ”That’s difficult to do so that’s definitely a credit to their work ethic.”
The Brooks completed their final season of playing high school football together as MVPs of the 2021 Victoria Advocate All-Area Football Team.
Q: When did you realize you enjoyed playing football?
Douglas: After my first loss (in Pee Wee), when I actually liked doing this. It was probably the first year I started playing.
Dalton: After I scored my first touchdown (in Pee Wee). They put me in and told me, ‘Get the ball, run and do not let anybody touch you’ and that’s what I did. After that, scoring a touchdown and having that excitement and seeing my dad and his friends getting excited. I just knew that it could be something special for me.
Q: What do you enjoy about the game?
Douglas: It’s like the quiet place. You control what you do. You can go out there and hit people and not get in trouble. If you have anger or anything on your mind, you can take it out.
Dalton: You get to go have fun. You have to play it smart and know what you’re doing. You learn life lessons. But mainly you get to go out there and have fun. It’s something everybody wants to come watch and everybody wants you to do well in. I love the competition and I love being able to compete.
Q: Who has had the biggest impact on your life?
Douglas: My father (Douglas). He went through a lot for us. He strived for us to become great. I feel like he’s proud of us and I have to thank him for that.
Dalton: I’d say my father. He has done the most for me and Douglas when it comes to football. He’s done everything you could possibly do when it comes to the game. He’s missed work and sacrificed a lot of stuff for us to get to where we are today.
Q: Was it harder to win the first state championship or to repeat as state champions?
Douglas: Both were pretty hard. But I guess to do it again with everybody after you and a chip on their shoulder. To do it again was hard.
Dalton: I’m going to say, repeat. You go through the whole season knowing you have a target on your back. People are preparing to beat you. They’re not just preparing to play Shiner, but to beat Shiner. You walk in there and see the other team is hungry to play you. Coming back and seeing that every week is harder than doing it the first time.
Q: What are your plans for next season?
Douglas: To get playing time. I want to get to a college and play. I don’t want to not play.
Dalton: To build a brothership. That’s become a big part of what makes Shiner so special is the brotherhood. We stay together and play for one another, and we try to make things happen.
