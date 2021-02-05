SAN ANTONIO — Shiner grad, freshman Cameron Cowan carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning Friday to help University of Houston-Victoria defeat Bellevue 8-2 and earn a split in the Our Lady of the Lake Nationwide Classic.
Steen attempted to become the first UHV freshman to throw a no-hitter in her debut, going seven innings deep and striking out six before giving up two earned runs.
After the Jaguars dropped their opening game 2-1 to the Ottawa-Arizona Spirit, the freshmen stepped up big in the Jaguars' second game.
Riding Cowan's no-hit bid, freshmen Kaylle Lopez and East grad Cameron Steen combined for six runs against the Bruins.
After working out of a one out jam with runners at second and third in the first, Cowan set the Bruins down in order the next five innings.
Cowan came within one out of a no-hitter but Bellevue's Ashley Young broke it up with a double to left and Maricela Egan followed with a home run on the next pitch to break up the shutout as well.
Cowan struck out Lauren Russell swinging to end the game.
Senior Zoe Miranda opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third and Lopez finished with three RBIs in the game.
Steen came on to pinch hit in the seventh and delivered with a two-run double.
The Jaguars return to action 9 a.m. Saturday when they face Bellevue in a before wrapping up with a rematch against the Spirit at 11:15 a.m.
