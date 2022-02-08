Shiner running back Dalton Brooks did everything within his power to help the Comanches capture a second consecutive Class 2A, Division I state championship.
Brooks, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior, rushed for 2,615 yards and 39 touchdowns and had 220 yards and one touchdown receiving.
Brooks’ efforts were rewarded with his selection as the Offensive Player of the Year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state team released Tuesday.
Shiner’s Daniel Boedeker led the Comanches to a 16-0 record that includes a 30-game winning streak and was named Coach of the Year.
Dalton Brooks was a first-team selection at running back and was joined on the first-team offense by brother Doug Brooks, a senior, at fullback, and senior teammate Hunter Nevlud at guard.
Falls City senior guard Tristan Niedenberger and Refugio junior tackle JR Moore was also named to the first-team offense.
Shiner senior lineman Tyler Bishop and senior linebacker A.J. Patek were selected to the first-team defense, along with Refugo senior lineman Ty LaFrance and senior utility play Jordan Kelley.
Wide receivers Kalen Barefield, a Yorktown senior, and Riley Hurt, a Ganado senior, were chosen on the second-team offense, along with Falls City senior place-kicker Luke Shaffer and junior tackle Peyton Jurgajtis.
Shaffer was named as the second-team defense utility player, along with Falls City senior linebacker Grant Jendrusch.
Shiner senior linebacker Eli Fric and Ganado senior punter Lane Benavides were named to the third-team defense.
Earning honorable mention were Yorktown quarterback Drew Alexander, Falls City running back Cole Thomas and linebacker Cody Arrisola, Ganado linebacker Dylan Holt, and Schulenburg linebacker Rodney Walton, defensive back Evan Oeding and defensive utility player Keanu Anthony.
Mart senior linebacker Da’Marion Medlock was named Defensive Player of the Year.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Guards – Tristan Niedenberger, Falls City, 6-3, 260, sr.; Hunter Nevlud, Shiner, 5-10, 230, sr.
Tackles – JR Moore, Refugio, 6-0, 220, jr.; (tie) Zane Waggoner, Albany, 6-2, 280, soph.; Jayden Friddle, Windthorst, 6-2, 219, sr.
Center – Trey Arjon, Mart, 5-10, 242, sr.
Wide receivers – Trajon Butler, Marlin, 5-8, 173, jr.; (tie) David Charo, Seymour, 5-11, 140, soph.; Derion Gullette, Marlin, 6-3, 225, jr.
Tight end – (tie) Cooper Fairchild, Albany, 6-0, 175, sr.; Dawson Hearne, Cisco, 6-4, 220, sr.
Quarterback – Desmond Woodson, Marlin, 6-0, 180, jr.
Running backs – Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 6-2, 185, jr.; Colton Deckard, Muenster, 6-3, 190, jr.; Corey Stancell, Farwell, 6-0, 210, soph.
Fullback – Doug Brooks, Shiner, 5-11, 280, sr.
All-purpose – Matthew Rosas, McCamey, 5-7, 150, jr.
Place-kicker – Jose Valverde, Granger, 6-0, 170, fr
Defense
Linemen – Tyler Bishop, Shiner, 6-1, 205, sr.; Ty LaFrance, Refugio, 6-2, 205, sr.; Tremayne Richardson, Marlin, 6-2, 245, sr.; Kyle Nichols, Hawley, 5-9, 170, sr.
Linebackers – Da’Marion Medlock, Mart, 6-0, 162, sr.; A.J. Patek, Shiner, 5-11, 230, sr.; Tyraun Bell, Marlin, 6-0, 180, fr.; Camron Walker, Crawford, 5-11, 175, jr.
Secondary – Kason O’Shields, Hawley, 6-0, 155, jr.; Cody Rinne, Stratford, 6-0, 180, sr.; Zha’Mauryon Lofton, Marlin, 5-11, 180, jr.; Terry Bussey, Timpson, 5-11, 175, soph.
Punter – Derion Gullette, Marlin, 6-3, 225, jr.
Utility – Jordan Kelley, Refugio, 6-2, 180, sr.
Kick returner – Grant Hess, Muenster, 6-3, 185, sr.
Coach of the year – Daniel Boedeker, Shiner
Offensive player of the year – Dalton Brooks, Shiner
Defensive player of the year – Medlock, Mart
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Guards – John Hester, Hawkins, 6-5, 265, sr.; (tie) BJ Kelly, Centerville, 5-11, 250, sr.; Rey Ramirez, Wellington, 5-10, 190, jr.
Tackles – Matthew Barrett, New Deal, 6-7, 315, sr.; (tie) Jonaven Villarreal, Bruni, 6-0, 255, sr.; Peyton Jurgajtis, Falls City, 6-3, 310, jr.
Center – Luis Marquez, Olney, 5-11, 250, sr.
Wide receivers – Kalen Barefield, Yorktown, 5-10, 150, sr.; Riley Hurt, Ganado, 6-4 190, sr.
Tight end – Zach Courtney, Post, 6-7, 235, sr.
Quarterback – Trey Powell, Mart, 6-0, 175, sr.
Running backs – Josh Fava, Christoval, 5-10, 185, sr.; Leric Eaton, New Deal, 6-1, 215, sr.; Jaheim Newton, Albany, 5-10, 180, sr.
Fullback – Paxton Hancock, Centerville, 5-11, 180, jr.
All-purpose – Klyderion Campbell, Mart, 5-9, 165, sr.
Place-kicker – Luke Shaffer, Falls City, 6-1, 240, sr.
Defense
Linemen – Anthony Jackson Jr., Hearne, 6-3, 250, sr.; Eduardo Olivo Llamas, Windthorst, 5-9, 244, sr.; Taren Farmer, Albany, 5-11, 176, sr.; Anastacio Ibarra, Stratford, 6-2, 220, sr.
Linebackers – Gunner Smith, Archer City, 5-8, 160, jr.; Grant Jendrusch, Falls City, 5-8, 175, sr.; DJ McClelland, Granger, 6-1, 190, jr.; (tie) Coby Rendon, Ralls, 6-0, 190, sr.; Will Scott, Hawley, 6-0, 180, jr.; Waylon Hinze, Burton, 6-0, 185, sr.
Secondary – Kanon Gibson, Wink, 6-1.5, 190, jr.; Wyatt Staggs, Quinlan Boles, 6-3, 165, jr.; Beau Jolly, Christoval, 6-1, 181, sr.; Brayden Fuentes, McCamey, 6-1, 175, sr.
Punter – Colton Canada, Archer City, 5-10, 150, sr.
Utility – Luke Shaffer, Falls City, 6-1, 240, sr.
Kick returner – Kason O’Shields, Hawley, 6-0, 155, jr.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Guards – Jeryd Fain, Coleman, 6-2, 295, sr.; Nolan Park, Forsan, 6-1, 215, jr.
Tackles – Omar De La Hoya, Italy, 6-1, 227, sr.; James Wright, Centerville, 6-5, 320, soph.
Center – (tie) Rigo Molina, McCamey, 5-6, 211, sr.; Gus Allen, Coleman, 6-1, 250, sr.
Wide receivers – Grant Hess, Muenster, 6-3, 185, sr.; Wyatt Jones, Tolar, 5-11, 155, jr.
Tight end – (tie) Jacob Amaro, Three Rivers, 6-1, 186, jr.; Tyler Bryan, Beckville, sr.
Quarterback – Korbin Covarrubiaz, Eldorado, 5-11, 175, sr.
Running backs – Haven Vieth, Windthorst, 6-0, 193, sr.; Zay Cartwright, Shelbyville, 5-11, 190, jr.; (tie) Tanner Bean, Wortham, 5-10, 175, jr.; Peyton Brown, Tolar, 6-1, 210, fr.; Marc Ramirez, Wellington, 5-10, 180, sr.
Fullback – Sam Henderson, Santo, 5-11, 190, sr.
All-purpose – (tie) Dru Jones, Stratford, 5-11, 170, sr.; Jaiden Barr, Italy, 6-0, 220, sr.
Place-kicker – (tie) Nolan Park, Forsan, 6-1, 215, jr.; Armando Chavez, Mart, 5-6, 164, soph.
Defense
Linemen – Julius Williams, Italy, 6-1, 200, sr.; Sam Griffin, Eldorado, 6-1, 200, jr.; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale, 6-4, 240, sr.; Zantayl Holley, Centerville, 6-0, 215, soph.
Linebackers – Zane Burr, Stratford, 6-0, 185, jr; Ty Cash, Italy, 5-9, 145, sr.; Kevin Garcia, Sundown, 5-9, 180, sr.; (tie) Brooks Neece, Albany, 5-10, 200, sr.; Brody Pryor, Celeste, 5-10, 170, sr. Eli Fric, Shiner, 6-0, 190, sr.; Ryan Harris, Beckville, 6-3, 200, sr.
Secondary – Derek Bullard, Wortham, 6-1, 160, jr.; Creighton Killian, Wellington, 5-10, 170, sr.; Braxton Smith, Coleman, 5-8, 140, jr.; Cayden Morgan, Forsan, 5-10, 155, sr.
Punter – (tie) Lane Benavides, Ganado, 5-10, 160, sr.; Gabe Quezada, Smyer, sr.
Utility – Elijah Jackson, Archer City, 6-1, 200, soph.
Kick returner – J’Koby Williams, Beckville, soph.
HONORABLE MENTION
Guards
Hudson Born, Gruver, 5-11, 210, soph.; Haydon Carter, Olney, 5-11, 250, sr.; Jesus Espinoza, Somerville, 6-2, 325, jr.; Isaiah Garcia, McCamey, 5-9, 275, sr.; Drake Hartt, Evadale, 5-11, 235, sr.
Tackles
Saul Chacon, Gruver, 6-0, 225, sr.; Anthony Fortoul, Wortham, 6-4, 275, soph.; Joel Fraser, Price Carlisle, 6-0, 210, sr.; Hunter Harris, Alvord, 6-2, 210, sr.; Jesse Putnam, Wink, 6-0, 240, jr.; Rafael Ramirez, Cooper, 5-10, 245, sr.
Centers
Jacob Alfaro, Bruni, 6-0, 225, sr.; Cason Curbow, Garrison, 5-10, 320, sr.; Brady Davis, Beckville, 5-10, 228, soph.; Mack Payne, Wink, 5-11, 205, sr.
Wide receivers
Clason Beasley, Thorndale, 6-4, 180, jr.; Gage Bowers, Petrolia, 6-0, 175, jr.; Braden Dunlap, Wink, 6-0, 165, sr.; Holden Lamm, Celeste, 6-0, 170, sr.; Jayden Slater, Boys Ranch, 6-5, 195, sr.; Jake Soliz, Olton, jr.; Cooper Staton, Moody, 6-1, 165, jr.; Van Taylor, Alvord, 6-1, 180, sr.; Verkobe Woodberry, Somerville, 5-6, 135, sr.
Tight ends
Jett Macklin, Rio Vista, 6-3, 190, jr.; Cash Perez, Wortham, 6-2 230, soph.
Quarterbacks
Drew Alexander, Yorktown, 6-2, 180, sr.; Ty Bates, Archer City, 6-1, 190, sr.; Cole Chapman, Albany, 6-0, 175, jr.; Keegan Gilbreath, Seymour, 5-8, 135, soph.; Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 6-3, 205, jr.; Hunter Long, Cisco, 5-11, 180, jr.; Johnny Ryder, Granger, 6-3, 185, sr.
Running backs
Shaun Easterling, Lovelady, 6-1, 210, jr.; Sergio Salinas, Ralls, 5-11, 190, sr.; Cole Thomas, Falls City, 5-7, 160, sr.; J’Koby Williams, Beckville, 5-9, 170, soph.
Fullbacks
Andre Brown, Joaquin, 5-9, 192, jr.; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale, 6-4, 240, sr.; Barret Phillips, Wellington, 5-10, 170, jr.; Jovani Rockmore, Olney, 5-11, 205, jr.; Camron Walker, Crawford, 5-11, 175, jr.
All-purpose
Jabari Dunn, Hearne, 6-1, 175, sr.; Trey Lopez, De Leon, 5-11, 175, sr.; Andrew Newman, Centerville, 5-7, 150, soph.; Luke Torbert, Crawford, 5-11, 155, jr.
Defense
Linemen
Ryan Bland, Deweyville, 6-2, 222, sr.; Steven Craft Mitchell, Hearne, 6-1, 255, sr.; Anthony Gonzalez, Stratford, 5-11, 230, sr.; Cale Harkey, New Deal, 6-2, 205, jr.; Wesley Hudson, Rio Vista, 6-4, 230, sr.; Adrian Larios, Windthorst, 5-11, 255, sr.; Casey Lewis, Evadale, 5-11, 200, jr.; Willy Olvera, Wellington, 5-10, 205, sr.; Alex Oxford, Frankston, 5-11, 265, sr.; Hudson Williams, Archer City, 6-3, 235, sr.; Diontay Ramon, Hawley, 6-3, 190, soph.; Garrett Stribling, Vega, 6-4, 215, sr.; Corley Williams, Hawley, 5-8, 215, sr.
Linebackers
Cody Arrisola, Falls City, 6-2, 260, sr.; Brent Bouldin, Coleman, 5-11, 170, soph.; JC Chaney, Holland, 5-11, 190, sr.; Braden Courtney, Timpson, 5-10, 195, sr.; Brandon Fry, Lovelady, 6-1, 170, jr.; Ryland Gentry, Coleman, 6-1, 190, jr.; Adam Gregory, Beckville, sr.; David Haynes III, Valley Mills, 5-11, 220, soph.; Santiago Hernandez, Eldorado, 5-9, 165, sr.; Dylan Holt, Ganado, 5-8, 180, soph.; Hayden Kylberg, Thorndale, 5-11, 210, sr.; Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, 5-7, 155, sr.; Edgar Lopez, Gruver, 5-11, 175, sr.; Trent Lyles, Evadale, 5-7, 165, sr.; Conner Martinez, Lovelady, 5-11, 180, sr.; Cooper Meador, Eldorado, 6-1, 185, sr.; John Youens, Bosqueville, 6-3, 205, jr.; Rodney Walton, Schulenburg, 5-10, 170, soph.
Defensive backs
Cayden Carpenter, Christoval, 5-10, 165, jr.; Xavier Garcia, Ralls, 5-9, 180, sr.; Keyshawn Langham, Hearne, 5-10, 175, jr.; Evan Oeding, Schulenburg, 5-8, 170, sr.; Jae’dyn Slaughter, Beckville, sr.; Major Stockton, Forsan, 5-11, 175, sr.; Cole Turner, Olney, 6-0, 185, jr.
Utility
Keanu Anthony, Schulenburg, 6-3, 175, sr.; Hunter Murphy, West Sabine, 6-0, 160, jr.; Joaquin Segovia, Vega, 5-11, 165, jr.; Chase Smith, Evadale, 5-8, 140, sr.
