Dalton Brooks had four official recruiting visits scheduled for his senior year at Shiner.

Those plans are likely to change for Brooks, who on Saturday announced his commitment to Texas A&M.

Brooks has played running back and defensive back for the Comanches, who have won back-to-back Class 2A, Division I state championships.

Brooks is expected to play in the secondary for the Aggies.

Brooks rushed for for 2,615 yards and 39 touchdowns, and had 220 yards and one touchdown receiving last season. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year on the Class 2A all-state team.

He also had 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and four interceptions and was selected as the co-MVP of the Advocate's all-area team with his brother Doug, who will attend Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Brooks will begin workouts for his senior season Monday. The Comanches will go into the season on a 30-game winning streak.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

