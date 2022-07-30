Dalton Brooks had four official recruiting visits scheduled for his senior year at Shiner.
Those plans are likely to change for Brooks, who on Saturday announced his commitment to Texas A&M.
Brooks has played running back and defensive back for the Comanches, who have won back-to-back Class 2A, Division I state championships.
Brooks is expected to play in the secondary for the Aggies.
Brooks rushed for for 2,615 yards and 39 touchdowns, and had 220 yards and one touchdown receiving last season. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year on the Class 2A all-state team.
He also had 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and four interceptions and was selected as the co-MVP of the Advocate's all-area team with his brother Doug, who will attend Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Brooks will begin workouts for his senior season Monday. The Comanches will go into the season on a 30-game winning streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.