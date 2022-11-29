SHINER — Dalton Brooks has played against a number of opponents during his Shiner career, but none more than Refugio.

Brooks will be facing Refugio for the fifth time when the Comanches (12-2) and Bobcats (13-1) meet for the second time this season in a Class 2A, Division I regional final game at 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos Rattler Stadium.

“It is kind of different to get ready for the same team five times in four years, but when I was playing select we would play the same team maybe five times in two days,” said Brooks, who was named a semifinalist on Monday for the Mr. Texas Football award. “We’re playing the same team so we’re going to have knowledge of what they do and be better prepared.”

+2 Shiner rolls past Mason into regional semifinals Shiner senior Dalton Brooks produced another big playoff performance, rushing for 217 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries and intercepting a pass in a 47-21 area round win over Mason on Friday.

Shiner dropped a 38-27 decision to the Bobcats in a District 15-2A game at Refugio that determined the district championship.

Brooks hasn’t forgotten the first meeting and knows where the Comanches will have to improve to get a different result.

“I’ll tell you myself, I tackled terribly,” he said. “The whole team didn’t tackle as well as we could and that’s what we’ve been working on from that point up to now.”

Brooks has compiled a 54-3 record and won back-to-back state championships as a sophomore and junior.

But Brooks knew his role would change this season following the graduation of his brother, Doug, and a talented senior class.

“That was a great class to have above us and show us the ropes,” Dalton Brooks said. “Now, it’s me taking on that role. Coming into it this season has been great. I picked up the role pretty good and they followed me through the way.”

Shiner ready to begin title defense Shiner senior and Texas A&M commit Dalton Brooks has plenty of playoff experience. His advice to his younger teammates as Shiner begins its title defense is to enjoy the ride.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Brooks plays running back and safety. He has rushed for 1,643 yards and 25 touchdowns to go along with 202 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Brooks has 89 tackles, including 30 solo tackles, and three interceptions.

“He’s gone above and beyond,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “He’s getting better every week. Since the playoffs started, I’ve seen him step up and play at a different level, which I didn’t know was possible. He knew we were going to be counting on him. A lot of teams were keying on him, but he was still able to go out there and perform at a really high level.”

+5 Comanches start fast to cruise past Santa Maria in bi-district Shiner's offense scored three times on five plays to set the tone early in Thursday's bi-district game with Santa Maria.

Brooks prefers to deflect credit and enjoys seeing his teammates make big plays.

“It’s football so it’s fun either way it goes,” he said. “Last year, it was fun because you would get to see TB (Tyler Bishop), you would see Doug (Brooks) — I would see other people. Once that big play comes from somebody else, I love it. I love to see other people play and I love to see other people shine. The role that I have, I do what I have to do and I do what I need to do.”

Boedeker isn’t surprised with Brooks’ attitude after coaching him for four years.

“What people don’t see is his humbleness,” Boedeker said. “He doesn’t take much credit for what he does. He’s always willing to give credit to the linemen. He’s a very thankful person and a very appreciative person. He just goes about his business and his work ethic is second to none.”

Brooks is looking forward to having the opportunity to reverse the outcome against Refugio.

“It’s another year of the playoffs,” he said. “This is who we play in Round 4. It’s the next team we have to play and hopefully, we’ll come out on top.”

+5 Shiner rushes to victory over Flatonia HALLETTSVILLE — Drew Wenske knew Shiner would need to stay focused to set up a rematch against Refugio.

Brooks, who has committed to Texas A&M, understands his high school football career is coming to a conclusion, but his hope is for it to end at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I don’t plan for my career to come to an end this week,” he said. “I’m pleased with what I’ve done so far, but through each level there’s a lot more I can do.”

NOTE: Brooks made clear that his commitment to Texas A&M (5-7) remains firm despite the Aggies’ struggles this season.

“I’m solid there,” he said. “It’s part of it. When I moved to Shiner, Shiner was not the best and not the one on top. It’s a process. When I came my freshman year, we were still growing and you see what things can grow into. The process worked for me here so I feel like the process will work for me in College Station.”