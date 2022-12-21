SHINER — Dalton Brooks felt at home the moment he stepped onto campus at Texas A&M in July.

A few days later, on July 30, he made his verbal commitment to the Aggies over 21 other schools including Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound senior made his commitment official by signing his letter of intent to Texas A&M in front of friends, family and coaches at the Shiner gym.

“It means the same that it meant that day,” Brooks said. “I’m still full of joy that I made this decision. There’s big things ahead in this adventure I want to go through.”

The biggest selling point for Brooks about A&M was the similarity he felt to his hometown while on campus.

“It feels like home,” he said. “It’s a bigger version of Shiner. You can’t go many places and get that. Shiner is a special place.”

Brooks rushed for 2,508 yards and 37 touchdowns this season, as well as three interceptions as he helped guide Shiner to its third straight regional final.

During the Comanches run of consecutive Class 2A, Division I state championships, he was named the Offensive MVP of the 2020 state championship after rushing for 55 yards and two touchdowns on six carries in a 42-20 win over Post.

“His work ethic is what really stands out,” Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker said. “He’s one of the best athletes to ever come through here and also one of the hardest workers. When you combine those two, you get the opportunity that he presented for himself in being able to go play at a high level of college football. We’re definitely proud of him.”

Brooks will be a defensive back when he joins Jimbo Fisher’s team. He hopes to earn playing time as a true freshman and is looking forward to the adjustment to the college speed.

“Picking up that speed, it’s gonna be great for me,” said Brooks, who anchored the Comanches state champion 800-meter relay team in 2021. “Coming into high school from junior high, the speed changes. It’s gonna feel like that. I’m going to have to change my speed and change my tactics.”

Brooks hopes he’s fortunate enough to play beyond college, but said he also wants to become a coach.

Boedeker thinks Brooks’ work ethic will allow him to succeed on the field.

“He has tremendous upside and he still has a lot to show,” Boedeker said. “Once he gets adjusted to the speed of the game, I really feel like he’s going to excel just like he did in high school.”