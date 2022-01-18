Shiner senior Douglas Brooks has been named to the 2021 Whataburger Super Team.
Brooks was a fans' choice on the defensive line.
Brooks had 68 tackles, including 12 for a loss, 11 quarterback hurries and seven sacks while helping to lead the Comanches to a 16-0 record and their second consecutive Class 2A, Division I state championship.
More than 375,000 votes were cast across the state in picking the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.