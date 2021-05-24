SHINER — Trevor Haynes’ most recent visit to Javelina Stadium in Kingsville was a productive one.
Haynes won four gold medals and one silver medal while leading Shiner to the Region IV-2A track and field championship.
Haynes’ next opportunity to compete at Javelina Stadium will be as a member of the Texas A&M-Kingsville track and field team.
Haynes signed a letter of intent with the Javelinas on Monday morning in the Shiner gym.
“The regional meet is kind of what made me want to go to Kingsville to begin with,” Haynes said.
Haynes ran the 100-meter dash, a leg on the 400- and 800-meter relays, while competing in the long jump and triple jump.
He also played running back on the football team and helped the Comanches win state titles in both sports.
“It’s just crazy,” Haynes said. “I never thought anything like that would happen where I would win a football state championship and a track state championship in the same year.”
Haynes admits he thought football would be his primary sport when he started high school.
“When I first came in, I was thinking football was going to be my thing, but then I kind of noticed I was a little fast and so I kind of thought track might be it,” he said. "I like just competing. Track is really competitive and I like everything about it.”
Haynes won one gold medal and two silver medals, and scored 23 points at the state meet.
“We definitely wanted to make sure that Trevor was ready to go at every track meet because we knew that he had a hand in everything that we did,” said Shiner track and field coach Randy Palmer. “He’s a great jumper, a great sprinter and just a great kid. He can get you points in so many different ways and it was every single track meet.”
Haynes is thankful for the experiences he had in high school and is looking forward to beginning his college career.
“I did this through a lot of hard work,” he said. “From my freshman year, I’ve been working in football and track pretty hard and it finally paid off.”
