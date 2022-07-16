Hunter Kloesel is glad to be back with the Victoria Generals, even if he was a late arrival.
Kloesel joined the Generals after the Texas Collegiate League’s All-Star break.
He spent the first part of the summer at home in Shiner at the advice of Texas A&M-Kingsville pitching coach Jeremy Flores.
“I was lifting and doing practice with my coach back at home,” Kloesel said. “Coach Flores wanted me to play only half the season because he wanted me to get some individual work and that’s what I did.”
Kloesel recently completed his first season at Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he made 19 appearances in relief.
Kloesel joined the Javelinas after spending a year at Coastal Bend College, and sat out a year after transferring to the NCAA Division II school.
“I was at Coastal Bend during the COVID year,” Kloesel said. “It wasn’t really a fit for me so I decided to transfer to A&M-Kingsville.”
Kloesel admits it took some time for him to make the adjustment from high school to college baseball.
“The biggest difference is just the atmosphere,” he said. “Being in Shiner, it’s a small town and everybody knows everybody. You’re kind of just playing with loose feelings. Everybody who’s watching you, you know them. Going to college, you really don’t know anybody. It’s kind of nerve racking going into it.”
Kloesel enjoyed working with Flores, a Victoria Memorial graduate, last season and playing for head coach Jason Gonzales, a Cuero graduate.
“I love it there,” Kloesel said. “Coach Gonzales is a great coach. I love playing for him as well as Coach Flores as the pitching coach. He just came to Kingsville (from Our Lady of the Lake) this year. I’m really enjoying it there.”
Flores is thankful for the time he spent working with pitching coach Thad Rhea in Shiner. He is looking forward to getting some work in with the Generals.
“I just want to get innings and playing time,” said Kloesel, who is commuting from his Shiner home. “I want to get ready to be back in Kingsville. I feel like I have a big role that I’m coming into so I just want to get innings.”
Kloesel is ready to accept any role for the Generals so he can prepare for his junior season with the Javelinas.
“I just throw to hitters,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what bat they’re using or how big or small they are, I just do my thing. I just love the game. I’m excited to be out there. I’m making a lot of new friends so I’m excited.”
