SHINER — Eli Fric was not going to be left off the field in Shiner’s semifinal game against Timpson.
While limited on offense, carrying one time for 20 yards, Fric was going to play his part despite suffering an ankle sprain in the regional final win over Refugio.
“I went to go make a tackle, outside of the ankle popped,” Fric said. “Ever since then I’ve just been doing rehab to get better.”
While Doug and Dalton Brooks drew the most attention during Shiner’s (15-0) state championship run, the Comanches’ return to the Class 2A, Division I title game has been an “all hands on deck” affair.
Players like Fric have played off the openings created by the Brooks brothers all season long.
And while Fric wasn’t able to celebrate with his teammates against Timpson, his injury has made him that much more ready for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. state final against Hawley (15-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It gives you more motivation than anything I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Fric said. “I want to play all my games my senior year and nothing’s really gonna stop me.”
Fric and Drew Wenske, a junior, set the tone for Shiner’s defense in the very first game of the season.
Fric and Wenske had an interception each off Hallettsville quarterback Trace Patek in the Comanches’ 21-6 win over the Brahmas on Aug. 27 and have continued to be Shiner’s main threats in the defensive backfield.
Wenske leads the team with eight interceptions and Fric has four.
“We’re just going to show that we’re going to lock everybody down and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Wenske said.
“Every interception, defensive stoppage pumps us up and helps us play better in the next game,” Fric said.
On the offensive side, Wenske and Fric have connected for a team-leading seven touchdowns.
Wenske was thrust into the quarterback spot in the preseason after Ryan Peterson suffered a UCL injury during baseball.
While used sparingly in the passing game, Wenske’s contributed 905 passing yards with 14 touchdowns, including five to senior Tyler Bishop.
“It’s good cause everybody keys on Doug and Dalton,” Wenske said. “It gives everybody else another opportunity to do something.”
The Brooks brothers have carried the spotlight all season long for the Comanches, but the rest of the team has found moments for impact plays.
Whether it’s junior Bechtel Bishop having a rushing, receiving and punt return touchdowns against Schulenburg, senior A.J. Patek’s team leading 105 tackles or Wenske’s two interception return touchdowns against Harper, everyone on the roster has made a difference on the football field.
“We know (the Brooks brothers’) potential,” Tyler Bishop said. “We know how great they are. So it really pushes us to do that much better to match their game and to make sure they have that looks they need and are able to do what they do.”
Shiner will need another full team effort if the Comanches want to bring home a second straight state title, something no Comanche team has ever done.
“It’d mean a lot more,” Fric said. “It’d put a real big statement in history. Winning back-to-back, that’d be nice.”
