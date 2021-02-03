Shiner's Palmer signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville

SHINER — Tyler Palmer has three months before he graduates from Shiner, but it’s already been a memorable year.
The Comanches had an undefeated football season with Palmer at quarterback, capped by the Class 2A, Division I state championship.
The year got even better Wednesday when Palmer signed a letter of intent to play football at Texas A&M-Kingsville next season.
“Winning the state championship and being able to go to my dream school of Kingsville where my family played, having great teammates and great friends is just a dream come true,” Palmer said.
The Javelinas first contacted Palmer after his junior season and offered him in January.
Palmer visited Kingsville and decided to follow in the footsteps of his father and Shiner offensive coordinator, Randy Palmer, and uncle Kevin Palmer, who played football for the Javelinas, and his aunt Hallie, who played softball at the school.
“All the history that Kingsville has, it’s always where I wanted to go,” Tyler Palmer said. “I went on a visit a week and a half ago. They took me around campus, around the football field, and we looked at the dorm. It felt like home.”
Palmer rushed for 673 yards and 16 touchdowns in Shiner’s veer offense and passed for 1,132 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Palmer was recruited by the Javelinas as an athlete, but hopes to play quarterback.
“They do a lot of RPO (run-pass option) and spin out,” Palmer said. “I think that will suit me well.”
Palmer, who moved to Shiner before his freshman year, is currently playing basketball and will finish his senior year as a member of the golf and track and field teams.
“Ever since my freshman year, these guys have welcomed me with open arms,” Palmer said. “It was a great fit and we just bonded really well.”
Shiner's Emma Herman and Jasmin Wright will also compete on the collegiate level.
Herman will play basketball at Texas Lutheran University, and Wright will play softball at Sul Ross State.
