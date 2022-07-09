SHINER — Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker was aware of the rehab Ryan Peterson had done to come back from a torn ulnar collateral ligament he suffered during his sophomore season.
Boedeker and assistant John Peterson, Ryan’s father, came up with a plan to limit Ryan Peterson’s workload early in the season.
“Early in the year, we just wanted to make sure he was comfortable,” Boedeker said. “We try to do that with all of our pitchers but particularly with him. He had been throwing quite a bit with his rehab. We felt pretty good about where he was, but we still weren’t going to push the limit with him. Each week, he progressed a little bit more and seemed to get stronger.”
Peterson progressed quickly and put together a memorable junior season.
Peterson had a 14-0 record with an 0.53 ERA and struck out 151 in 79 innings. He hit .541 with two home runs and 38 RBIs, scored 65 runs and had 38 stolen bases to help lead Shiner to a 34-1 record and its second consecutive appearance at the state tournament.
“He was very consistent day-in and day-out anytime he took the mound,” Boedeker said. “He pitches with a lot of confidence. He stays in control even when there’s a little bit of adversity he doesn’t show any emotions or signs of something bad is about to happen. He really did a good job of working out of jams and staying calm. He always seemed to be in command. He was able to throw his fastball, he was able to throw his curveball and slider for strikes and gave up very few runs.”
Peterson was disappointed the Comanches came up short in their bid to win a fifth state championship.
But for the second consecutive season, Peterson was named the MVP of the Victoria Advocate’s all-area team.
Q: How was it coming back from offseason surgery?
A: I did my therapy with Ron Johnson right here in Shiner and he did a great job. I was just trying to get stronger and come back and pitch this year. I think I did that well. My dad (assistant coach John Peterson) and Coach B (Boedeker) got together and I was limited to about 70 pitches at the beginning of the season. As the season went on, I felt fine and my arm felt great so we just decided to get back to being myself and being able to pitch full games.
Q: You lost some seniors from last year’s team. When did you realize that this year’s team could be as good or better than last season?
A: From the beginning of the season, we had a great couple of practices. You could just tell by everyone’s demeanor and everyone’s attitude that they wanted to play and were there to play and we got it done.
Q: To go 34-0 and be ranked No. 1 heading into the state final is a remarkable achievement. How were you able to play so well throughout the season?
A: Us being Shiner, you expect to win and you always go out and play as hard as you can and try and get a win. Everyone had that attitude this year.
Q: Your fastball was clocked in the high 80s coming off your injury. What are your individual goals for your senior season?
A: I want to make sure I get stronger. I need to get in the weight room and come back throwing harder and be able to pitch and throw strikes and command my fastball and all my other pitches.
Q: You lost in the state semifinals as a sophomore and the state final as a junior. What did you learn from those games?
A: It was more experience for us. We’re trying to keep that in mind. It’s another ballgame. You’ve got to go out there and hopefully, win it. Next year, hopefully we can win it. We have to keep that in mind.
Q: With all but three starters returning, you will be ranked high again next season. How will you handle the expectations?
A: Those expectations will be high. We’ve just got to keep in mind that it’s just baseball and you’ve got to go out there and play how you know how to play. We just need to make sure we have a good season, make the playoffs and play baseball.
