Shiner's Ryan Peterson and Drew Wenske earned top honors on the Texas High School Coaches Association's Class 2A Super Elite Team.
Peterson, a senior, was selected as the Player of the Year, and Wenske, a senior, received the Gold Glove award on the team announced on Thursday.
Peterson, who has signed with Sam Houston State, and Wenske, who has signed with Texas-Permian Basin, helped lead the Comanches to their third straight state tournament appearance.
Peterson had a 12-0 record with an 0.55 ERA, and 132 strikeouts in 77 innings. He also hit .380 with 10 doubles and 28 RBIs. He scored 47 runs and had 34 stolen bases.
Wenske had an 8-2 record with a 1.32 ERA, and 108 strikeouts in 74 innings. He also had a .938 fielding average.
Flatonia sophomore Titan Targac and Falls City senior Ayden Gates were named to the first team.
Targac, who has committed to Texas A&M, had a 13-2 record with a 1.33 ERA, and 131 strikeouts in 63 innings. He hit .397 with two home runs and 24 RBIs. He scored 43 runs and had 28 stolen bases.
Gates, who has signed with East Central College, had a 7-2 record, two saves, with a 1.28 ERA, and 71 strikeouts in 43.2 innings. He hit .428 with seven doubles, one home run and 29 RBIs.