Shiner defeated Schulenburg 67-21 in the regional semifinals. Doug Brooks rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Dalton Brooks, pictured, rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Bech Bishop had a rushing, receiving and block punt return touchdown.
The Comanches coasted through District 13-2A, Division I with blowout wins over Flatonia, Weimar, Ganado and Schulenburg. Shiner outscored opponents 207-9 on the way to its fourth straight district title.
Ryan Peterson opened the second half with an interception and Dalton Brooks and Eli Fric, pictured, added an interception each as Shiner outscored Hawley 26-0 in the second half to secure its second straight title.
Dalton Brooks rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries in the state championship victory over Hawley. He finished the year with 2,615 rushing yards, 39 touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Shiner ended a 16-year championship drought with its 42-20 win over Post in the 2020 Class 2A, Division I state championship.
Expectations were high for the Comanches again in 2021, but Shiner met and exceeded them, defeating Hawley 47-12 on Dec. 15 to win back-to-back state championships for the first time in school history.
Andy Tomek/ Special to the Advocate
Shiner Championship Timeline
Shiner limited opponents to an average of 9 points per game. A.J. Patek (57) and Bech Bishop (not pictured) had over 100 tackles each on defense.
Andy Tomek/Special to the Advocate
Shiner Championship Timeline
Shiner defeated Harper (76-6) and Three Rivers (63-7) in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Drew Wenske, pictured against Timpson, returned two interceptions for touchdowns against Harper.
HOWARD ESSE/Special to the Advocate
Shiner Championship Timeline
Drew Wenske, pictured against Timpson, led the Comanches defense with eight interceptions on the year and threw for 1,015 yards and 15 touchdowns at quarterback.
HOWARD ESSE/Special to the Advocate
Shiner Championship Timeline
Shiner began the year ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I preseason poll and remained at No. 2 throughout the regular season.
Shiner returned star players Doug and Dalton Brooks, but had to replace 22 seniors.
Questions were raised after Shiner was outscored 4 touchdowns to 2 in its scrimmage against Industrial.
Dalton and Doug Brooks combined for three touchdowns in Shiner’s 21-6 season opening win at Hallettsville, the Class 3A, Division I state runner up from 2020.
Shiner found its groove with non-district wins over Blanco, San Antonio Davenport, Poth, Burton and Wall, outscoring opponents 193-45.
The Comanches coasted through District 13-2A, Division I with blowout wins over Flatonia, Weimar, Ganado and Schulenburg. Shiner outscored opponents 207-9 on the way to its fourth straight district title.
Dalton Brooks finished with 2,615 rushing yards, 39 touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Doug Brooks finished with 1,856 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.
A.J. Patek and Bech Bishop had over 100 tackles each on defense.
Shiner defeated Harper (76-6) and Three Rivers (63-7) in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Against Harper, Drew Wenske returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Wenske led the Comanches defense with eight interceptions on the year and threw for 1,015 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense.
Shiner defeated Schulenburg 67-21 in the regional semifinals. Doug Brooks rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Dalton Brooks rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Bech Bishop had a rushing, receiving and block punt return touchdown.
In a regional final rematch with No. 1 ranked Refugio, in front of an 11,000-plus crowd, Shiner handed the Bobcats their worst loss in six years in a 55-14 victory for the Comanches.
Shiner’s defense held Refugio to 191 total yards, and its offense rushed for 577, highlighted by Dalton Brooks’ 384-yard, six-touchdown performance.
It was Shiner’s second straight win over Refugio after never defeating the Bobcats in the playoffs.
After defeating Timpson 49-7 last year, Shiner had a dogfight in the state semifinal rematch.
Despite giving up a 100-yard kickoff return to Timpson’s Terry Bussey and losing a fumble late, Dalton Brooks’ interception sealed Shiner’s 35-28 victory and return trip to the state championship game.
Shiner played undefeated Hawley in the Class 2A, Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Hawley kept it close early, forcing three Shiner fumbles and recovering two, as the Comanches led 14-12 just before halftime. But Doug Brooks’ 28-yard touchdown run helped stretch the Comanches lead at the half.
Ryan Peterson opened the second half with an interception and Dalton Brooks and Eli Fric added an interception each as Shiner outscored Hawley 26-0 in the second half to secure its second straight title.
Fric was named Defensive MVP with five tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one interception and one pass breakup. He finished with 5 interceptions, 7 touchdown catches and 106 tackles.
Doug Brooks was named Offensive MVP with 16 carries for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Brooks added 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
Shiner ended the year 16-0 and extended its winning streak to 30 games.
