Shiner ended a 16-year championship drought with its 42-20 win over Post in the 2020 Class 2A, Division I state championship.

Expectations were high for the Comanches again in 2021, but Shiner met and exceeded them, defeating Hawley 47-12 on Dec. 15 to win back-to-back state championships for the first time in school history.

Here’s how the Comanches got there:

  • Shiner began the year ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I preseason poll and remained at No. 2 throughout the regular season.
  • Shiner returned star players Doug and Dalton Brooks, but had to replace 22 seniors.
  • Questions were raised after Shiner was outscored 4 touchdowns to 2 in its scrimmage against Industrial.
  • Dalton and Doug Brooks combined for three touchdowns in Shiner’s 21-6 season opening win at Hallettsville, the Class 3A, Division I state runner up from 2020.
Dalton Brooks, center, and Doug Brooks, not pictured, combined for three touchdowns in Shiner’s 21-6 season opening win at Hallettsville, the Class 3A, Division I state runner up from 2020.
  • Shiner found its groove with non-district wins over Blanco, San Antonio Davenport, Poth, Burton and Wall, outscoring opponents 193-45.
Shiner found its groove with non-district wins over Blanco, San Antonio Davenport, Poth, Burton and Wall, outscoring opponents 193-45.
  • The Comanches coasted through District 13-2A, Division I with blowout wins over Flatonia, Weimar, Ganado and Schulenburg. Shiner outscored opponents 207-9 on the way to its fourth straight district title.
The Comanches coasted through District 13-2A, Division I with blowout wins over Flatonia, Weimar, Ganado and Schulenburg. Shiner outscored opponents 207-9 on the way to its fourth straight district title.
  • Dalton Brooks finished with 2,615 rushing yards, 39 touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
  • Doug Brooks finished with 1,856 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.
  • A.J. Patek and Bech Bishop had over 100 tackles each on defense.
Shiner limited opponents to an average of 9 points per game. A.J. Patek (57) and Bech Bishop (not pictured) had over 100 tackles each on defense.
  • Shiner defeated Harper (76-6) and Three Rivers (63-7) in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Against Harper, Drew Wenske returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Shiner defeated Harper (76-6) and Three Rivers (63-7) in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Drew Wenske, pictured against Timpson, returned two interceptions for touchdowns against Harper.
  • Wenske led the Comanches defense with eight interceptions on the year and threw for 1,015 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense.
  • Shiner defeated Schulenburg 67-21 in the regional semifinals. Doug Brooks rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Dalton Brooks rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Bech Bishop had a rushing, receiving and block punt return touchdown.
Shiner defeated Schulenburg 67-21 in the regional semifinals. Doug Brooks rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Dalton Brooks, pictured, rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Bech Bishop had a rushing, receiving and block punt return touchdown.
  • In a regional final rematch with No. 1 ranked Refugio, in front of an 11,000-plus crowd, Shiner handed the Bobcats their worst loss in six years in a 55-14 victory for the Comanches.
Shiner’s defense held Refugio to 191 total yards in its 55-14 regional final win over the Bobcats. Refugio was averaging 62 points per game.
  • Shiner’s defense held Refugio to 191 total yards, and its offense rushed for 577, highlighted by Dalton Brooks’ 384-yard, six-touchdown performance.
Dalton Brooks led Shiner to a 55-14 regional final win over No. 1 ranked Refugio with a 384 rushing yards and six touchdown performance.

It was Shiner’s second straight win over Refugio after never defeating the Bobcats in the playoffs.

Shiner defeated Refugio in the regional finals for the second straight year after never defeating the Bobcats in the playoffs. Refugio leads the all-time series 6-3.
  • After defeating Timpson 49-7 last year, Shiner had a dogfight in the state semifinal rematch.
After defeating Timpson 49-7 in 2020, Shiner had to overcome a 100-yard kickoff return by Terry Bussey and a lost fumble by Doug Brooks, center, in the state semifinal rematch.
  • Despite giving up a 100-yard kickoff return to Timpson’s Terry Bussey and losing a fumble late, Dalton Brooks’ interception sealed Shiner’s 35-28 victory and return trip to the state championship game.
Dalton Brooks' interception sealed Shiner's 35-28 victory over Timpson and booked the Comanches return trip to the state championship.
  • Shiner played undefeated Hawley in the Class 2A, Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
  • Hawley kept it close early, forcing three Shiner fumbles and recovering two, as the Comanches led 14-12 just before halftime. But Doug Brooks’ 28-yard touchdown run helped stretch the Comanches lead at the half.
In the Class 2A, Division I state championship, Hawley kept it close against Shiner early, forcing three fumbles and recovering two. Shiner led 14-12 just before halftime.
  • Ryan Peterson opened the second half with an interception and Dalton Brooks and Eli Fric added an interception each as Shiner outscored Hawley 26-0 in the second half to secure its second straight title.
Dalton Brooks rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries in the state championship victory over Hawley. He finished the year with 2,615 rushing yards, 39 touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
  • Fric was named Defensive MVP with five tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one interception and one pass breakup. He finished with 5 interceptions, 7 touchdown catches and 106 tackles.
Ryan Peterson opened the second half with an interception and Dalton Brooks and Eli Fric, pictured, added an interception each as Shiner outscored Hawley 26-0 in the second half to secure its second straight title.
  • Doug Brooks was named Offensive MVP with 16 carries for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Brooks added 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
Doug Brooks scored a 28-yard touchdown just before halftime as Shiner finished the game on a 33-0 run.

Shiner ended the year 16-0 and extended its winning streak to 30 games.

Shiner ended the year 16-0, extending its winning streak to 30 games and winning state in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

