The Texas Girls Coaches Association announced its All-Star and Legacy All-Star teams this week.
Shiner's Riley Rainosek and Yoakum's Gisela Martinez were named to the 1-4A All-Star team.
Rainosek finished 47th at the Class 2A state meet with a time of 13:06.2.
Martinez finished 43rd at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 12:47.5.
Yoakum's Brooklin Berger was named to the 1-4a Legacy All-Star team.
Berger finished 24th at the 3A meet with a time of 123:27.4. Berger and Martinez were Yoakum's top two runners at state.
