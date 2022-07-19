SHINER — Ryan Peterson recently joined Shiner teammate Drew Wenske in Atlanta playing for the Alamo Drillers in the World Wood Bat Tournament.
Peterson isn’t likely to pitch in another competitive game until his senior season at Shiner.
But Peterson ensured his baseball career will continue on the college level after making a commitment to attend Sam Houston State University.
“Their recruiting coordinator got in touch with me during the spring,” Peterson said. “We’ve been talking for a while. I went to a tournament in Huntsville, and everything was great .The facilities were awesome, the coaches were great, and Coach (Jay) Sirianni talked about developing me when I get there and making sure that I develop into a ballplayer and reach my maximum potential.”
Peterson had an outstanding junior season for the Comanches, who went 34-1 and advanced to the championship game at the Class 2A state tournament.
Peterson had a 14-0 record with an 0.53 ERA and struck out 151 in 79 innings. He hit .541 with two home runs and 38 RBIs, scored 65 runs and had 38 stolen bases and was named the MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team for the second consecutive year.
“Once I made the decision, some pressure came off my back,” said Peterson, who also looked at Texas State and had an offer from Abilene Christian. “I could just go out there and play baseball. I don’t have anyone to impress, but just go out and play baseball.”
Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker also played baseball at Sam Houston, and was pleased with Peterson’s decision.
“I think it’s a really good fit for him,” Boedeker said. “It’s a real competitive program and I see him doing good things. They are going to develop him more. They have a good strength and conditioning program. He definitely has a bright future over there.”
Peterson is looking forward to the upcoming football season and still plans to play basketball at Shiner.
“I’m very excited for the season to come,” Peterson said. “It will be one last season with everyone. I love playing multiple sports. Football makes you a competitor. It brings the competitor out of you.”
Peterson, who turned 18 in April, is expected to sign his letter of intent in November, and will join the Bearkats for the 2024 season, when they move to Conference-USA.
“Being able to play some of the top schools in the nation, those were awesome experiences that I remember,” Boedeker said. “Being able to go into those stadiums and being able to play that kind of competition. Sam puts a lot of those guys on their schedule during the week. They’re going to be very competitive in their conference which makes it fun. You always have a chance to win a championship there and I think he’ll enjoy that.”
