Ryan Peterson has a hard time remembering how many perfect games he’s pitched in high school.
But Peterson doesn’t take any of them for granted.
“It feels great,” Peterson said. “It’s a great accomplishment and we need to keep moving forward.”
Peterson’s latest perfect game couldn’t have come at a better time for Shiner, as the Comanches captured a 10-0 one-game Class 2A area playoff win over Refugio that was stopped after 4½ innings because of the 10-run mercy rule Wednesday night at Riverside Stadium.
Shiner improved to 25-4 and moved into the regional quarterfinals against the winner of the Weimar-Skidmore-Tynan series.
“I thought his command was really good,” Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker said of Peterson. “He was pitching to contact and our defense played really well behind him. It was an outstanding job by him.”
Peterson, who has signed with Sam Houston State, struck out eight and did not allow a ball out of the infield.
“With that one game, it’s all on the line.” he said. “You want to be sharp with your pitches. Every pitch counts in the game and every at-bat counts so you want to get back in the dugout and get those sticks going.
“I felt like I had really great command with all of my pitches,” he added. “I could put it where I wanted to and that always helps.”
The Comanches gave Peterson all the support he needed when they scored four runs with two outs in the second inning.
“We got two quick outs and after we got those outs, we put up those four runs,” Boedeker said. “I thought that was huge. That allowed us to relax a little bit and get in the flow of the game.”
Six different Shiner players had hits, including two each by Keenan Hailey and Caleb Lehnert.
“It’s always a battle,” Hailey said. “You have to come in day-in and day-out and practice as hard as you can. When you play one game, you have to do anything you can to get the runs across the board and we did that as a team.”
The Comanches sent 10 batters to the plate in the third inning and scored five runs to break the game open.
“Our guys did a great job of hitting the ball,” Peterson said. “On defense, they gobbled up everything they had out there. It was just a great team win.”
Refugio (13-9) overcame a slow start to the season and showed promise for next year.
“We had two freshmen and three sophomores in the lineup,” said first-year Refugio head coach Grant Feaster. “It took a while to figure out the pieces and where they go. I feel like we started to get that done at the end.”
Shiner is likely to have over a week to prepare for its next opponent.
“It could be a while before we play again,” Boedeker said. “We’ve just got to make sure we stay sharp mentally. We can rest our bodies a little bit. Practice becomes very important now.”
Class 2A Area
Shiner 10, Refugio 0
Refugio 000 00 — 0 0 4
Shiner 045 1x — 10 8 0
W: Ryan Peterson. L: Caleb Hesseltine. Highlights: (S) Peterson 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K; Keenan Hailey 2-for-2, RBI; Caleb Lehnert 2-for-3, 2 R; 2 RBIs. Records: Refugio 13-10; Shiner 25-4.