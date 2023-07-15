SHINER — A number of accomplishments from Ryan Peterson’s baseball career stand out to Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker.

But none more so than Peterson’s 36-0 record on the mound from his sophomore to his senior year.

“He definitely improved every year,” Boedeker said. “Obviously, his velocity got better because he cleaned up his mechanics. It was because of his work ethic. He put the time into it. He always wanted to make sure his bullpen sessions were meaningful and he threw with a purpose. He worked on his mechanics and he worked on his location and I think that’s what ended up making him who he was.”

Peterson led Shiner to its third straight Class 2A state tournament appearance as a senior.

Peterson had a 12-0 record with an 0.55 ERA, and had 132 strikeouts in 77 innings. Peterson hit .380 with 10 doubles, two triples, one home run and 28 RBIs. He also scored 47 runs and had 34 stolen bases.

“Last year, I was coming off that (elbow) injury,” Peterson said. “This year, I felt a lot stronger. I just wanted to go out there and be me and do stuff I knew I could do. It was a good year. I’ve gotten a lot stronger and was throwing the ball with more force and being able to locate it is a good thing.”

Peterson has signed with Sam Houston State, which is Boedeker’s alma mater.

“No. 1 his work ethic is going to get him to another level,” Boedeker said. “They’ll work on some things with him that they see. He’s pitching fulltime now. He worked on it away from baseball when he was playing football and basketball. He’ll be able to put 100% into it, and I definitely feel like he’s going to improve from where he’s at now.”

Peterson’s biggest regret is not being able to win a state championship, but he’ll leave Shiner as the MVP of the 2023 Victoria Advocate All-Area Baseball Team.

This the third consecutive season Peterson has been named MVP.

Q: You played football, but instead of going straight to baseball as a senior, you chose to play basketball. What went into your decision?

A: My mom played basketball in college and she loves the game. Growing up, I’ve always been around it and I love the game too. I skipped out my freshman year, but my sophomore year, I played it and I liked it so I kept on playing.

Q: How was the transition with six underclassmen starting this season?

A: That’s always going to be like that with new guys coming in. But Shiner is such a great place we all knew each other before. They all knew how to play baseball and knew what they were doing and did a great job.

Q: How important was it to win another district championship to prepare for the playoffs?

A: We were trying to get innings coming in from basketball before district. Once we got into district, we knew what we needed to do. We wanted to go undefeated and had that goal in mind and did a good job and played good baseball.

Q: What are you hoping to accomplish at Sam Houston State?

A: Sam’s a great place. All the coaches are awesome. The guys we got in the recruiting class and the guys who are already there, it seems like a good place to be. I knew I wanted to be there when I went on a visit (to Huntsville). I’m excited about it and ready to give something to the team.

Q: I’m sure you’re disappointed not to win a state championship, but how would you sum up your Shiner career?

A: We definitely had that goal set. It always sucks to come up short. But I’m glad we all came together as a team and gave it our all and got back to the state tournament. There are a lot of people who wish they could go three years in a row. I’m glad we had that experience, and the friendships I built with my teammates and coaches. It was a great year, we just came up short a little bit.